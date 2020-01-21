In the letter to the editor on Jan. 18, the writer believes that the notice about advertising equality (in previous edition) is not accurate. He cites the use of "sticky notes" placed on the front page of the paper for a current event as an example. He opines that the "week-long anti-gun show barrage" might not be advertising. Perhaps he didn't see the paper in years' past when the Patriot Productions "advertised" for the gun show in the same manner. The Highlands News-Sun offers that a an advertising option.
Since advertising is considered freedom of speech and of the press (Amendment 1), I can't understand why this person has a reason to complain. Does he object when "banners" scroll across the screen during his favorite television news program? Does he notice trucks driving around this area with business logos plastered on them? Evidently, this reader has not kept up with the rising costs of everything in this economy, and local newspapers (especially the print versions) are a dying breed. Advertising pays — it just doesn't look like it used to!
I discern from the letter that the writer doesn't understand freedom of assembly as a component of the First Amendment for all. He missed the point of our lawful protest — not about the gathering for gun sales, but of the location and message our county is sending to the general public of where our priorities lie — with the NRA's corruption or the safety and concern for our young people and citizens.
I am a proud member of IndivisibleHCFL — I have no knowledge of any of our members having met this man for him to state that we are perpetually disgruntled. We believe in positive change for the good of all.
Michelle Backus
Sebring