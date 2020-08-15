The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has been tasked with the mission of bringing about economic revitalization in the CRA District. In order to accomplish our mission, we work with the City of Sebring, elected officials, private investors, and business owners. The heart of our district is in downtown Sebring.
Like many small towns, our downtown area has suffered severe economic challenges. Real estate cycles, hurricanes, and old buildings are just a few of the challenges we face while trying to bring about a stronger economic impact to Sebring. But the challenges we face are not limited to businesses and investors in downtown Sebring. Our county is and has been economically challenged for some time now.
When Jeb Bush served as the governor of Florida, he labeled Highlands County and our surrounding counties as the most economically challenged areas in all of Florida. After Hurricane Irma, Governor Rick Scott launched a task force to investigate why some counties rebounded economically and other areas did not. Highlands County was on the list of those counties that did not rebound as well as other counties.
One of the main underlying issues that plague our area is a lack of adequate infrastructure to support our economic growth. The State of Florida is growing and so is our county. Rural areas in Florida have seen an increase in population growth as people move from more densely populated areas to areas with lower crime, lower costs of living, and more space to spread out. These areas must plan for growth by recruiting businesses and developing an economy to support their increase in population.
In order to recruit businesses, we have to have proper infrastructure. Businesses look for tax incentives and economic subsidies, but before they can even consider an area, they look at the county’s infrastructure, access to affordable housing and the quality of the school system. A county cannot be competitive in the business recruitment space without addressing these three areas.
Infrastructure is more than simply good roads. We are long overdue for building a four lane east-west corridor. This basic connector between Florida’s two coasts would be one of the most impactful contributions to our county that we could see. Perhaps even more important than connecting us from coast to coast is the need for high speed internet in our area. Businesses, schools, and individuals are demanding access to information and expect to get it from online sources. High speed internet today is just as important as libraries were when Andrew Carnegie was building them. It provides open access to information.
As the Sebring CRA continues to do what it can to address these issues and improve the economic impact of the downtown Sebring area, we continue to look for partners to help us with our mission. As the people of Highlands County prepare to go to the polls, I encourage you to be mindful of candidates who have local business experience, understand the need for economic growth, and are prepared to make infrastructure a priority.
It is time that we take full advantage of everything that Highlands County has to offer. We are strategically located in one of the best areas of the State of Florida. Growth is inevitable, planning for it is imperative. Our county has a lot to offer and it is important that we make improving our economy a top priority.
David Leidel is chairman of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.