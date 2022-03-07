SEBRING — After five years working case management for displaced mothers and children, Barbie Sipos has seen a need for shelter.
While there is one in Highlands County for women and children displaced by domestic violence — Peace River Center has run the shelter since 1995 — Sipos said more is needed.
Sipos wants to establish The House of Naomi for women and children left homeless by domestic violence or other situations. The House of Naomi Inc., at NHouse914.com, doesn’t have a 501 c3 non-profit status yet, she said, but does have a board of directors and a website to help others get involved.
She has worked with One Hope United, a faith-based program that works with the Department of Children and Families to provide families with shelter, education, parenting, budgeting, cooking, household management and spiritual guidance. She said she’s seen people stay in abusive situations rather than go out of town to a shelter.
The Peace River Center shelter, is still very active and does well in its reviews, said County Commissioner Kevin Roberts, who was the county’s director of Human Services 30 years ago and part of the team that helped establish the Peace River Center shelter, followed by the Children’s Advocacy Center to consolidate human services and law enforcement investigations for child and partner abuse.
Roberts said the Peace River Center shelter was designed to handle 12 to 16 people, mothers and children needing to escape abusive situations, and also was set up to prevent having to send people out of the county.
It’s still a necessity, he said, if the need is greater than the room at the local shelter.
“Absolutely, they may have to go out of county,” Roberts said. “If they were at or near capacity [at Peace River], they may take them to a [Peace River] shelter in Lakeland.”
To his knowledge, the judicial district may be set up to have just one official sheltering organization, but that doesn’t mean, Roberts said, that organizations haven’t provided other services, like addiction recovery or counseling. It’s a matter of “jumping through the hoops” set up to establish and license an organization, he said.
Sarah Beth Rogers, director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, said she usually does referrals just to Peace River Center. Potter’s House and New Testament Church and Mission are among the other organizations that do help people who are homeless for one reason or another. However, Rogers said she just deals with Peace River Center for domestic violence cases that come through the CAC.
Setting up a shelter is not easy, Roberts said, recalling three years of “blood, sweat and tears” to set up the Peace River Center. However, he said it was worth it to have a local shelter to serve local residents.
For now, Sipos is raising funds and working on getting non-profit status, as well as looking for a house roomy enough to establish a shelter, if she can.
Her website, NHouse914.com takes part of its name from Psalms 91:4 of the Bible: “He will cover you with his feathers; under His wings you will find refuge.” The name Naomi comes from the woman featured in the Biblical book of Ruth 1. Naomi had a strong faith and served as a counselor and mother not only to her sons but to her widowed daughters-in-law, especially Ruth, who would become an ancestor of Jesus Christ.
Sipos holds an associates degree in social work from South Florida State College and a bachelors of science in human services from Florida Gulf Coast University. She worked with family preservation services in Immokalee and with One Hope United before taking a break to raise her and her husband’s four kids.
That was before David Joseph Sipos caught COVID-19 last year, she said. After three weeks in the hospital, he suffered a heart attack and passed away Aug. 15, 2021, at age 46. She said he also had diabetes, which may have contributed to his vulnerability. She remembers him not only as an eight-year member of Bible Fellowship Church, where he was a children’s minister for four years and a deacon for two, but also as a man who put his kids and family first.
Anyone wanting to help Sipos with The House of Naomi may contact her or her board at NHouse914.com or nhouse914@gmail.com.