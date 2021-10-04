AVON PARK — A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a workshop and damaged sheds and other items, but fortunately did not damage any homes.
Avon Park Fire Chief Andrew Marcy reports that fire crews responded to a 3:44 p.m. call of a fire at 816 S. Palmer Ave., just one block east of Memorial. They found a workshop on fire by two prefabricated storage sheds.
Fortunately, he said, no one’s home was damaged, despite rumors he’d heard and social media comments he’d read. A man doing welding at the shop earlier that day had a small fire that he managed to put out himself, Marcy said. He then finished up his work and left for a while.
Marcy did not know, as of Sunday morning, how long the man had been gone before the second fire ignited. Putting it out was a lot of work and a few hours, Marcy said. The site had several pieces of equipment, machine parts, appliances and other items that made accessing the site and checking for hot spots more difficult.
However, they did get the fire out, he said, and no injuries were reported.