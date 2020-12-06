This home is located at 5005 Grand Concourse in Sebring. It is priced at $234,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with BHHS Florida Properties Group.
Welcome to 5005 Grand Concourse located just south of Sebring and just north of Lake Placid. This property is located on just under an acre on a corner lot with the backyard fully fenced.
The home features 1,334 living square feet (under air conditioner) and 2,022 total square footage (under roof). The home is an open floor plan with two spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-car garage. In the garage is a separate room (under air) for the laundry and a separate storage room that opens to the side yard.
There is tile in the main living area and wood vinyl plank in the bedrooms. This makes it super easy to keep clean. You will love the open kitchen place to cook your favorite meals. The dining room has glass sliders that open to the rear screen-enclosed lanai.
What is so special about this property is the out buildings. There are three detached buildings for your use. A 40-by-20-foot metal building with a driveway from Grand Concourse is the perfect place for your workshop. This building is insulated and has air conditioning for your convenience all-year-long use. The second building is a 28-by-13-foot “She Shed.” This shed is finished inside with drywall and electric. It’s the perfect place for your arts and craft room or maybe a mother-in-law suite. The third building is a 12-by-20-foot shed/workshop. This is a great place to keep all your yard machinery. The yard has several fruit trees to include guava, plum, peach, dragon fruit and pineapple.
Across the street is a nature preserve so your country setting is protected and you have peace of privacy. This is conveniently located between Sebring and Lake Placid on the west side of U.S. 27. The property does have central water for the home and well for irrigation. This is the perfect place for a man’s dream garage and a her “She Shed”.
This property is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dell directly at 863-381-0400 to schedule your private tour or look online at the photos at www.dawndell.com.
MLS 276225