SEBRING — In the short time they’ve been open, BC Billiards have been making some impressive noise at the deep end of the pool where the sharks swim.
Twice since opening Oct. 25, 2020, the hall, which is owned by Carl Andrews, Bill Dixon and JR Smith has hosted tournaments featuring the No.1 ranked woman in the world. First with Jeanette Lee, also known as “The Black Widow,” and most recently on Saturday, Oct. 9 with Allison “The Duchess of Doom” Fisher.
Fisher was in town for a breast cancer awareness fundraising tournament sponsored by the APA (American Poolplayers Association). Along with her was local pro Cheryl Baglin from Venus.
“It’s a breast cancer awareness tournament, 64-man, 9 ball,” said Smith. “We usually have a superstar sponsor. This year we had Allison Fisher. She was ranked No. 1 in the world for six or seven years. Hall of Famer. She’s a superstar.”
The event was more than just a one-day tournament. Fisher held a private clinic the day before for those dedicated to sharpening their skills under the tutelage of world class instruction.
“She did a workshop with eight people,” Smith explained. “We closed the place down and gave her four tables. She went around to each table and worked with them individually. They got a good four-hour lesson. There was a lot of informational stuff. They all walked away with a lot of knowledge. “
Thanks to the efforts of Fisher, Bagland, the APA and BC Billiards, $2,200 was raised for breast cancer research.
Fisher’s list of awards and accomplishments is staggering. According to her website, www.allisonfisher.com, she has won more “Player of the Year” awards than any other sports figure.
A brief listing of Fisher’s accomplishments include: Induction into two separate halls of fame, the Billiards Congress of America (BCA), and the Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA).
She has been the world’s top-ranked player for a total of six years. She has 53 Women’s Professional Billiard Association (WPBA) “Classic Tour” titles and 22 international championships for a total of 75 career titles. She also holds the record for most consecutive wins on the WPBA Classic Tour with seven.
Fisher is the only person to: Win the National 9-Ball Championship eight times, win the “Tournament of Champions” five times, win the U.S. Open 9-Ball Championship four times and the only person to win the World 9-Ball Championship four times.
She has won more than 80 national and 11 world snooker titles, winning her first National title in 1983 at age of 15.
The billiard hall sells beer, wine, soda, water, candy and salty snacks. They also sell cues, balls, gloves, shirts, accessories, darts, dart accessories, dart boards and pool tables. They also buy and trade tables. Additionally, the hall is wheelchair accessible.
“Part of the scope of our business is setting up tables, delivering tables, buying and selling tables and repairing tables. It’s all part of the business,” said Smith.
There is a back corner area known as the APA Lounge, primarily dedicated to the league players. If you prefer darts, the hall has got you covered with a room dedicated to darts only. In addition to supporting the APA, BC Billiards also supports the Highlands County Dart Association (HCDA)
“We’re family friendly,” Smith proudly states. “You can bring the whole family in here. This definitely won’t be a gangster hangout, this definitely won’t be a nightclub. It’s gonna remain a pool hall.”
The beautiful, 4,500-square-foot pool hall has 12 tables in the building. One Snooker table, and one a showpiece, the Harley-Davidson table.
BC Billiards is located at 248 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. For more information you may reach the hall at 863-304-8672 or via their Facebook page.
For more on Cheryl Baglin visit her Facebook page.
For more on the APA, go to www.poolplayers.com.