The World Endurance Championship has canceled its race in Brazil and will instead make a return to Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, in February, for the fifth round of the 2019-20 WEC season. The WEC said the organization did not have problems with the city of São Paulo or the Autodromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos). It was strictly an issue with the local promoter.
The six-hour race will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23.
Circuit of The Americas is well known to, and much admired by, the WEC’s competitors as the championship has raced there five times in the last seven years. Its excellent facilities will play host to the 30 prototypes and GT cars one month before they travel to Florida for the amazing and much anticipated Super Sebring event organized by IMSA.
The date of the COTA race has been set for February 22-23 in order not to clash with the NFL Super Bowl, which takes place on the first weekend of February, and to avoid a clash with the Formula E race on Feb. 14-15.
Gérard Neveu, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship, commented: “Firstly we must thank Bobby Epstein and the Circuit of The Americas for accommodating us at relatively short notice. It is an excellent venue, and our fans, competitors and media are now assured of excellent racing in North America not once, but twice in two months.
“Of course, it is very unfortunate to find ourselves in this position. The WEC very much regrets this situation and feels very sad for the City of São Paulo and the many thousands of Brazilian motorsport fans. Our main concern was our competitors and partners, and we have worked very hard to find a solution which offered the least disruption possible.”
More details on the Lone Star Le Mans race will be available in the coming days.