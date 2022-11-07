COP27 Climate Summit

Merem Taher, right, speaks with delegates at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Sunday, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch.

Notching up a first small victory, negotiators agreed after two frantic days of preliminary talks to formally discuss the question of vulnerable nations receiving money for the loss and damage they’ve suffered from climate change. The issue has weighed on the talks for years, with rich nations including the United States pushing back against the idea of climate reparations.

