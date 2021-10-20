WAUCHULA — Maranatha Baptist Church invites the community to our Annual World Missions Conference. The theme for the conference is “Declare His Glory” and comes from Psalm 96:3, “Declare his glory among the heathen, his wonders among all people.” Services will be Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 27 to 31. Maranatha Baptist is in the heart of Wauchula and Hardee County with a heart for taking the Gospel of Jesus Christ to friends and neighbors and sending the Gospel around the world by supporting missionaries with prayers and finances.
The keynote speaker for each service will be Dr. Ken Walters, pastor of Southside Baptist Church, Rock Hill, South Carolina for the past 43 years. Dr. Walters has preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ for over 55 years. He has preached and taught the Bible from coast to coast in the USA and several countries in Africa, South and Central America. Dr. Walters and his wife, Chris, have four adult daughters, all of whom along with their husbands and families serve faithfully either on the mission field or in their local church. Dr. Walters’ sermon series for the conference is entitled, “World Missions: The Local Church Fulfilling the Great Commission.”
In addition to the keynote speaker’s sermons in each service, missionaries will share their burden for taking the Gospel to different parts of the world:
Wednesday – The Wesley Grant Family will present the need for starting churches in the State of Montana.
Thursday – The Mike Coupe Family will share their burden for getting the Gospel to the people of the Caribbean Islands.
Friday – Dr. Walter Stevens will give attention and inform the church about the Gypsy people (a forgotten ethnic group) scattered throughout America, Europe, and the world.
Saturday – There will be a special luncheon (12:00 noon) with these and other missionaries (and open to the public) at Independent Baptist Church, 5704 CR17 South in Sebring. This is a cooperative meeting of independent Baptist churches from Arcadia, Lake Placid, Sebring and Wauchula.
Sunday – Dr. Ken Walters will preach all three services (10 & 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). There will be a covered dish (pot luck) lunch during the 12 noon hour. Visitors are invited to be our guests for the meal.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday services begin 7 p.m. nightly and Sunday services are 10 a.m. Children’s Sunday School and Adult Bible Study; 11 a.m. Morning Worship and Children’s Church and 1 p.m. Afternoon Family Worship. A nursery is provided for all services (infants to 3 year olds).
Maranatha Baptist Church is located at 204 North 9th Avenue in Wauchula (formerly St. Ann Episcopal Church) across the street from Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home. For more information about the services or the church, please call Pastor Jordan Hershberger at 863- 832-7829.