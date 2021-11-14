Russia’s COVID-19 deaths set daily record
MOSCOW — Russia is reporting a new daily high number of COVID-19 deaths, while the the total number of coronavirus infections during the pandemic in the country has topped 9 million.
The surge in daily deaths and infections that began in mid-September appeared to plateau over the past week, but the national coronavirus task force said Saturday that a record 1,241 people died from the virus over the past day, two more than the previous record reported on Wednesday.
The task force said 39,256 new infections were recorded, bringing the country’s case total to 9.03 million.
Russia imposed a “non-working” week in early November, closing many businesses, with the aim of stemming the virus’s surge.
Two bills outlining new restriction measures were introduced in parliament on Friday, with the aim of their taking effect next year. They would restrict access to many public places, as well as domestic and international trains and flights, to those who have been fully vaccinated, have recovered from COVID-19 or are medically exempt from vaccination.
Merkel calls on Germans to get vaccine
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on all unvaccinated Germans to get their shots as quickly as possible as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hit the latest in a string of new highs and death numbers were growing.
“If we stand together, if we think about protecting ourselves and caring for others, we can save our country a lot this winter,” Merkel said in her weekly podcast.
Still, the chancellor warned that “these are very difficult weeks ahead of us.”
Germany’s disease control center said that the country’s infection rate climbed to 277.4 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, up from 263.7 the previous day.
The Robert Koch Institute reported 45,081 new infections, two days after the daily total topped 50,000 for the first time.
Another 228 COVID-19 deaths brought Germany’s total in the pandemic so far to 97,617.
Polish police find body of Syrian near Belarus border
WARSAW, Poland — Polish police said Saturday that the body of a young Syrian man was found in the woods near the border with Belarus, the latest victim in a political standoff at the European Union’s eastern border.
The regime in Minsk has for months been encouraging illegal migration across its border into the EU nations of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. All three countries are reinforcing their frontiers, seeking to block the newly opened migration route, and the situation is growing more dangerous as winter approaches.
Polish police said the body of a Syrian man about 20 years old was found a day earlier near the village of Wólka Terechowska. They said the exact cause of death could not be determined and that an autopsy would be performed.
It brings the death toll now to at least nine reported victims in the migration encouraged by Belarus’ longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.
Kerry backs draft climate deal
GLASGOW, Scotland — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has expressed support for the draft climate agreement under consideration at the U.N. summit in Glasgow.
Kerry told conference participants on Saturday that while every country would be uncomfortable with some part of a possible deal, “we all know the adage of negotiations: you can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. And this is good. It is a powerful statement.”
He said climate change was an issue that allowed countries like the United States and China to rise above disagreements on other matters and come together for the common good.