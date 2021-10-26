SEBRING — “It’d wake you up. It hurt so bad, you’d be screaming,” said Carl Cool about the night in 1955 when he learned he had polio.
A 6-year-old first grader at the time, the Avon Park-based engineer remembers waking up with a stinging pain that stretched across his back between both shoulders. At that time, there was no polio vaccine, and the risks from catching it were pretty grim.
“A kid in my same grade got it, too,” Cool recalls. They were both in the same hospital. “He got crippled over to where he could barely walk.”
While Cool survived to live a healthy, full life, his classmate did not even get to finish high school. When polio would cripple people, it would do it for life, Cool said.
“I was most afraid that, if [my infection] got bad, I’d have to go in an iron lung,” Cool said.
Also called a “tank respirator,” the precursor to modern portable ventilators was a rigid case fitted over a patient’s body, used for administering prolonged artificial respiration by means of mechanical pumps that created lower pressure inside the tank, thus drawing air into the lungs.
Cool said people had to sit in them with only their head sticking out, their arms and the rest of their body sealed in the tube. When he saw one at The Smithsonian Institution Museum, he was glad he had never had to see one or be in it. People ended up living in them for years if the disease damaged chest muscles permanently.
Cool remembers looking out the hospital window to his father and younger brother on the grass, waving up at him. He was very thankful to Mrs. Walker, his first grade teacher who would send the day’s classwork home with his mother so he could stay on pace, only one day behind when he returned to school.
“I would have lost a year if not for her,” Cool said.
The vaccine, when it did come out, was a drop on the tongue, Cool said. Jeffrey Sherman, son of the late songwriter Robert Sherman, often tells the story of how his father and uncle had hit a creative roadblock in 1962 while writing songs for a new film. At that same time, Sherman, 5 at the time, got polio vaccine at school.
It was dropped into a sugar cube, Sherman told National Public Radio. He told his father about it when he came home, and soon after that, his father had come up with “a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down,” lyrics for a signature song in “Mary Poppins,” the 1964 Disney film.
One drop inoculates someone for life, Cool said. At one time, the world saw 1,000 new polio infections per day.
Not all vaccinations were so easy at that time, Cool said. Smallpox, if successful, would leave a half-inch scar at the site of injection. His cousin got a blister a couple of inches wide, which didn’t heal up until, against parent’s instructions, the boy went into the water at the beach with Cool and other family members.
“The ocean water healed it,” Cool said.
Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) is the only polio vaccine that has been given in the United States since 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Prior to the measles vaccine, once parents found out a child in the neighborhood had caught it, they would bring their children over to play together, Cool said, to make sure their kids caught it, too. The outcome was better for kids, he said, than catching it as an adult.
Cool and the other 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide have spent the last 35 years supporting efforts to eradicate polio from the planet. Sunday, Oct. 24, marked “World Polio Day,” an opportunity to acknowledge the advances made against the disease.
To date, the incidence of polio has been reduced by more than 99.9%. The only two nations to still have high numbers of cases: Pakistan and Afghanistan, nations where fighting among rival political, tribal and religious factions has prevented widespread vaccinations.
There are no cases in the Western Hemisphere — North or South America — Europe, Australia, Africa and parts of Asia. There were less than 100 cases in the world last year, Cool said.
“It’s wonderful that one group can do this,” Cool said of all those engaged in the effort to eradicate the disease. “If we can eliminate it, we can eliminate it forever.”