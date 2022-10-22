SEBRING — A full field of 75 World Racing League (WRL) sports cars will compete in two separate eight-hour endurance races at Sebring International Raceway Oct. 28-30, continuing a fall season of incredible racing at the Birthplace of American Endurance Racing.
With the massive number of entries spread throughout five classes – GTO, GTU, GP1, GP2 and GP3 –incredibly close racing around the 3.74-mile circuit is expected in both eight-hour contests. By comparison, Sebring’s premier annual event and one of the world’s greatest sports car races, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, had 53 starters in March. The largest starting field in the 70-year history of the 12-Hour Classic was 84 cars in 1983.
The first eight-hour race will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 with the second eight-hour race scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The field includes exotic cars including prototypes, GT4 cars and some of the best production club racing cars in the country.
In addition to racing, following four hours of practice and testing on Friday, a Halloween Trunk or Treat event open to all children in attendance will start at 7 p.m. on the Midway. Race teams, drivers, crews and their race cars will be on display, with the actual race cars being the spot where kids will get their Halloween treats. Children 12 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult. A weekend ticket, allowing admission for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is $25. Car parking is $10 and RV passes are $50. All tickets and parking are general admission and are good for all three days of activity.
The WRL’s 2021 Sebring event was the first continuous 24-hour endurance race in the history of the historic track. It was won by W2W Racing, with the team covering more than 1,993 miles in the victory. An impressive field of 47 cars started last year’s 24-hour event, suggesting that the change in format to two eight-hour races is popular among competitors, with 28 additional entries this year. The change should also be popular among spectators who will also continue to enjoy a full weekend of traditional after-hour activities.
The next big event at Sebring Raceway will be the Historic SportsCar Racing (HSR) Pistons and Props Presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network Dec. 1-4.
Spectator events in the spring season at Sebring will feature the popular SVRA and Trans Am weekend, Feb. 23-26 and a full slate of activities during Super Sebring including the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts March 16-19, 2023. A full weekend of HSR and Porsche Sprint Challenge activities will debut at Sebring the weekend following the 12-Hour Classic, March 24-26.
World Racing League has already scheduled SIR on its 2023 calendar, with the the final round of the 2023 WRL Eastern Championship taking place Nov.10-12, 2023.