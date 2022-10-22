SEBRING — A full field of 75 World Racing League (WRL) sports cars will compete in two separate eight-hour endurance races at Sebring International Raceway Oct. 28-30, continuing a fall season of incredible racing at the Birthplace of American Endurance Racing.

With the massive number of entries spread throughout five classes – GTO, GTU, GP1, GP2 and GP3 –incredibly close racing around the 3.74-mile circuit is expected in both eight-hour contests. By comparison, Sebring’s premier annual event and one of the world’s greatest sports car races, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, had 53 starters in March. The largest starting field in the 70-year history of the 12-Hour Classic was 84 cars in 1983.

