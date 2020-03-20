SEBRING — Amid warnings of congregating in large groups due to the coronavirus, Highlands County churches have taken unprecedented measures including cancelling worship services for the health safety of their congregations.
Faith Lutheran Church Vicar Bill Roberts said people need to maintain their contact with their Lord.
“So we are doing our best not to curtail activities especially worship activities, but we are leaving it up to the people’s choice,” he said. “If they feel comfortable, if they are not at risk;, we encourage them to come. If they feel they are compromised and or they consider themselves at risk that is a matter between them and God as to whether they worship or not.”
Normally during the Lenten, pre-Easter, season the church has dinners prior to Wednesday evening worship service, Roberts explained. The Lenten dinners have been canceled, but the Wednesday and Sunday services are continuing.
“We have a rather large sanctuary and we are asking people to sit with who you live with and asked people to sit on opposite ends of the pews so we will maintain the requested separation between people,” he said.
The Sunday morning worship and Bible study will go on as planned, Roberts said. The church’s board of elders has met a few times recently to make decisions related to the current health/safety concerns.
The church was loaning space to a tax service that helps seniors with their income tax returns, but the group announced they are suspending activity, he said.
The church’s food pantry for those in need has been moved outside for its weekly distribution of food. This Thursday a two-week supply will be offered and the pantry will be closed next week.
“What happens in the future depends on government directives,” Roberts said.
The surplus food location the church goes to for its supplies had a very small amount of food available earlier in the week, he noted.
The First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid has canceled all activities and services through April 5.
On Tuesday, prior to a meeting of the church elders, First Presbyterian Senior Pastor Ray Cameron said the church would be more guarded on trying to preserve some kind of Sunday gathering. He said the situation could change with the decisions made by the elders.
The church posted the following message on Wednesday: “In light of the most recent CDC recommendations, FPC has decided to cancel all events through Palm Sunday, April 5. This includes all concerts, services, events, pickleball, small groups, youth and children’s activities and Grace Ministry food distribution (after March 20). Sermons will be recorded and added to our website for you to listen to.”
The church is in the process of developing their live streaming capabilities and are expediting that, Cameron said.
Memorial United Methodist Church, Lake Placid, has canceled its church services, but will have a live-stream worship service available Sunday at 10 a.m.
“We received word from the office of Bishop Ken Carter that, in accordance with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, Bishop Carter urged congregations to not meet together for at least the next two weeks,” according to a message on the church’s website. “While it is disappointing to us to not be able to gather together, we believe that it is in the best interest of our community that we follow this recommendation.”