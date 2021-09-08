SEBRING — Elijah James Worsley has been returned to Highlands County to face four attempted murder charges and other crimes.
The Highlands County Jail logs show that Worsley, who was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Orange County, New Jersey, in mid-August, is now an inmate in the Highlands County Jail. He will be arraigned Oct. 4, court records show.
Worsley, 18, allegedly approached a car containing four people at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park at 9:15 p.m. on June 20. Prosecutors say he tried to start a fight, but failing that, pulled a handgun and fired repeatedly through the rear passenger window.
A 16-year-old victim was hit twice and a 21-year-old was hit three times. Both survived their injuries. The other two individuals in the vehicle were not injured.
Worsley fled the area and was arrested in Ocean County three weeks later. His arrest on a warrant from Highlands County created some confusion. Ocean County Corrections records indicated that U.S. Marshals arrested Worsley on Wednesday on a “murder/criminal homicide” charge. An Ocean County Jail official and the Ocean County Clerk’s Office confirmed the murder charge at the time.
That proved to be incorrect; Highlands County prosecutors aren’t charging him with murder, but with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of firing a weapon in public; one count of firing a weapon into a vehicle; burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief and improper exhibition of a firearm, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
According to a sheriff’s spokesman, the county used a corrections transportation subcontractor to bring Worsley to Sebring and the jail.