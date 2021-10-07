Worsley faces four attempted murder charges

SEBRING — Elijah James Worsley, 18, pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted murder at his arraignment Monday. His next pretrial hearing is Nov. 18.
Each charge carries a 20-year minimum mandatory sentence, according to the information filed in the case by prosecutors.
Worsley, who had to be returned to Florida to face charges, allegedly approached a car containing four people at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park at 9:15 p.m. on June 20. Prosecutors say he tried to start a fight, but failing that, pulled a handgun and fired repeatedly through the rear passenger window. He hit one passenger several times, but attempted to kill all of them, investigators allege.
Worsley fled Highlands County to avoid prosecution on four attempted murder charges, armed burglary (by reaching through the vehicle’s rear passenger window and shooting) and other crimes.
Worsley was arrested by federal marshals in Orange County, New Jersey in mid-August, and returned to Highlands County in September.