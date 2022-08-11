Worsley gets 16 months after attempted murder charges dropped

SEBRING — Elijah Worsely, the 18-year-old who fled the state after shooting into a car and injuring two people in Avon Park last year, was sentenced to two consecutive 8-month sentences Thursday.
In a plea arranged by his attorney, Assistant State Attorney Rhonda Whittaker, prosecutors agreed to drop three attempted murder charges in exchange for his no contest plea to several charges: shooting into a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm.
“We’ve reached an agreement with the state,” Whittaker told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada as Worsley stood before the judge last week.
It was a below-guidelines plea that lets the young man avoid a possible life sentence in Florida state prison for trying to kill someone with a handgun. During his sentencing, Worsley and prosecutors agreed that the arrest affidavit that led to the charges against Worsely was accurate. Here’s what the affidavit says:
On June 20, 2021, Worsley – who had to be brought back to Florida by U.S. Marshals to face his crimes – approached a 2013 Ford Explorer containing four people at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue. Prosecutors say he tried to start a fight with a passenger.
The Explorer stopped so the occupants could talk to friends at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. Witnesses say Worsely, who was sitting on an electrical box nearby, tried to get one individual to exit the vehicle and fight. When that failed, police say, he pulled a gun and fired several times into a rear passenger window. The driver of the Explorer pulled off, but Worsely kept firing, hitting one passenger twice in the arm and once in the thigh. He hit another passenger in his foot, chest area, and right arm.
The incident was recorded on a nearby security video. The occupants of the car told police they knew the shooter as “Elijah” but police had to use a photo lineup to learn his last name from other witnesses, detectives said.
However, when prosecutors interviewed witnesses during the pretrial investigations, a different picture emerged as to Worsely’s actions that day.
“The final offer was made after the investigation was concluded by law enforcement and we completed contact with and depositions of witnesses,” Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said last week. “Many plea negotiations [such as this case] are based on evidentiary considerations.”
According to another case investigator, “There were some issues with identification, some initial lying by the alleged victims.”
After the crime, Worsely fled to New Jersey, where federal marshals arrested him in Orange County in mid-August. He was returned to Highlands County in September.
Estrada gave Worsely eight months for criminal mischief and eight months on each of the exhibition of the dangerous weapons charges. Estrada made two of the eight-month sentences consecutive for a total of 16 months.
Attempted first degree murder with injuries can bring life in prison.