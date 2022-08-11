Worsley gets 16 months after attempted murder charges dropped

Elijah Worsley will serve 16 months on lesser charges after witness accounts failed investigation.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — Elijah Worsely, the 18-year-old who fled the state after shooting into a car and injuring two people in Avon Park last year, was sentenced to two consecutive 8-month sentences Thursday.

In a plea arranged by his attorney, Assistant State Attorney Rhonda Whittaker, prosecutors agreed to drop three attempted murder charges in exchange for his no contest plea to several charges: shooting into a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, and two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm.

