Would love to convert everyone to Christianity
Hmmm? Someone seems to have a reading comprehension problem with my letter of Oct. 18. “That” person said that in my letter I bashed Muslims and Buddhists, but I couldn’t find that in my letter. I wrote about how wonderful it is being a Christian and knowing that Christ died that I might have everlasting life, and also about the miracles He performs nowadays.
Now, I won’t say that I agree with those of the Muslim faith believing the “infidels” (us) need to be killed. I don’t believe that any homosexuals feel Muslims would love on them as we are commanded to do to everyone (hate the sin but love the sinner). Muslims have been known to take them (homosexuals) to the rooftops and throw them to their death. And God forbid their daughters should embarrass the family in any way, another killing to come.
I don’t know much if anything about Buddhism because I never felt the need to know any religions other than the Christian religion. I have never heard anything other than peace and love in Buddhism, but I’ve also never heard any modern day examples of Buddha healing the sick.
I would love for everyone to convert to being a Christian, but primarily because I know how happy they would be once they truly invited Christ into their lives. Most people that do become Christians will tell you that they remember the day they chose to do so.
I see no need for an apology, so don’t hold your breath. You’re putting your own spin on my words, while you have bashed Christians over and over. Where’s your apology? Sometimes I know it’s best to just say nothing, but somehow I feel that if I didn’t defend Christianity you wouldn’t stop. I have no idea how many people actually read the paper nowadays, but I’d hate for one person to think you’re right in your assumptions.
Oh, and for the record, I thought America was in a much better position when President Trump was our president. Even though I didn’t agree with the way he talked about it a lot. He still got things done and loved America. And I don’t believe Joe Biden got more votes (legally) than any other president in American history.
Ginny Haymaker
Sebring