Wouldn't it be nice if we had a president who believed in science?
Wouldn't it be nice if we had a president who told the truth?
Wouldn't it be nice if we had a president who loved our troops more than he loves Putin?
Wouldn't it be nice if we had a president who followed the Constitution?
Wouldn't it be nice if we had a president and an administration that wasn't totally corrupt?
Wouldn't it be nice to have a president who wanted to be president, not a banana republic dictator?
Millie Grime
Sebring