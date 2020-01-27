NAPLES — Alan Demorett acknowledges he messed up a few times while in the U.S. Navy, after coming home to Naples and while in college.
“I was pretty good at shooting myself in the foot,” said Demorett, 32.
That’s the past. Today is the future and he has a plan.
“I’m very excited to be getting my life in order,” he said after finishing a work day at his landscaping job. He wants to become a certified arborist.
Demorett is the first resident to move into the recently named Alpha House opened by Wounded Warriors of Collier County to help homeless veterans get back on their feet.
The four-bedroom house at 1361 Fifth Ave. N. is in the River Park neighborhood in Naples. A house manager from Nextep, which operates certified recovery houses in Southwest Florida and will manage Alpha House, moved in before Demorett.
Today, three formerly homeless veterans and the house manager live there. The goal is for seven veterans and the house manager as the eighth.
The city of Naples must grant a variance first from its rule that a maximum of four unrelated adults can share a residence.
Supporters of Wounded Warriors gathered Wednesday at Alpha House to celebrate its official opening.
It’s a milestone in the organization’s two-year quest to begin tackling the lack of dedicated transitional housing for homeless veterans.
About 50 supporters attended the event to credit Wounded Warriors and its base of donors, businesses and volunteers who helped bring the transitional residence to reality.
“This is really, really, really a labor of love,” said Dale Mullin, president of Wounded Warriors.
The job is not done; additional housing support for veterans is needed.
“This is the first house,” Mullin said. “We believe it is the beginning.”
Alpha House is being leased for $2,200 a month by Wounded Warriors and may be purchased down the road. The nonprofit raised nearly $300,000 last November and December at two fundraisers for the home’s operating expenses and for the possible purchase.
The variance request to allow seven veterans and a house manager is scheduled for two public hearings February and March, according to Rebeca Linz, the attorney for Wounded Warriors.
Two years ago, Mullin learned about the vast needs of veterans struggling to adjust to civilian life, many of whom have post traumatic stress disorder, from Collier County Judge Janeice Martin.
Martin runs the county’s diversion courts for mental health, substance abuse and for veterans. Transitional housing has been the top stumbling block for veterans after completing any of the diversion programs.
Little did she know how determined Mullin and Wounded Warriors would be to start tackling the housing issue, she said at the dedication of Alpha House.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” Martin said, adding that two years since he took on the cause seems more like five seconds.
Veterans often may not know how to ask for help and sometimes may feel they don’t deserve it but that’s not right, she said.
“These are folks who have stood proud and deserve to stand proud again,” Martin said.
There are 35 to 40 veterans in Collier who are homeless at any given time that the sheriff’s office knows of and there could be more, said Lt. Leslie Weidenhammer, coordinator of the sheriff’s mental health bureau.
Their run-ins with law enforcement are usually for petty crimes with no victims.
“They are the victims. They have no place to go,” Weidenhammer said. “How many more are out there in the county living in the woods and not doing well? You have no idea how this (house) is going to change lives.”