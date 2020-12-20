This home is located at 2725 Cheyenne Road in Sebring. It is priced at $599,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
This luxurious pool home is nestled on over a half-acre of land on the 10th tee box in the Country Club, and has so much to offer. It features stunning curb appeal with a well manicured lawn, mature trees, and a large inviting, tiled and roofed front porch.
Walk through the double door entry. The main house is four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. There is also an attached one bedroom in-law suite complete with a full kitchen (stainless appliances), living room, bedroom and a full bath. (Total on property: five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths.) The in-law apartment is connected by a huge laundry/mud room.
Back to the main house, you will enjoy a sprawling floor plan boasting over 3,000 square feet of living space (apartment offers over 800 more!). There is crown molding throughout. There is both a living room and a fire-lit family room that both feature access to the pool and lanai area. A custom granite island kitchen anyone would be excited to cook in features a gas stove and a pass-thru window to an outdoor kitchen. There is a formal dining room and plenty of room for a breakfast nook just off the family room.
A set of double doors lead you to the huge master bedroom. The master has a sitting area that is perfect for a home office, nursery, reading nook, craft area, man cave or more! There are two huge walk-in closets and a resort-style master bath that leaves nothing to be desired. The gorgeous wood cabinetry offers tons of bathroom storage. She will enjoy the spa tub, and he will love the huge walk-in tiled shower. There are double sinks and a granite vanity that also includes a makeup area.
The master bedroom also has private access to the pool/lanai. The outdoor pool and lanai are an entertainers dream! Not only is the lanai covered, it features an amazing outdoor kitchen and bar area that offers tons of tiled counter space. Host all the holidays at your home. The caged pool and built-in hot tub overlook the golf course. Just out the back door is a pavered patio and a detached, oversized, three-car garage.
What more could you ask for in a home? This one checks all the boxes.
