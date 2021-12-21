SEBRING — This year, Dec. 18th was National Wreaths Across America Day. Every December, on the third Saturday, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad, according to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/
“Today we are celebrating Wreaths Across America,” explained Gina Smith with Lakeview Memorial Gardens. “Every year, wreaths and red bows are collected for our veterans. This year, we received significant donations totaling about 150 for veterans in our cemetery. Usually they are donated to Bushnell or Sarasota, so this is wonderful for all of us.”
It is usually the larger veteran’s cemeteries that get the large donations, so having them at a smaller local cemetery is unusual. The wreaths will be placed on Highlands County veterans graves.
“Although we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, we need to remember that our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms.
“In many homes there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”
The service at Lakeview Memorial Gardens drew several hundred people, including families and friends, local veterans and veteran motorcycle rider groups.
Local veterans from the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), DAV (Disabled American Veterans), American Legion Post 69 were some of the attendees. Motorcycle rider groups included the Florida Chapter of the American Legion Riders, VFW Riders of Sebring, Patriot Guard, Christian Motorcycle Association and Veterans in Arms.
Local veterans representing the US Armed Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines also attended to show their support.
Larry Thompson of Lakeview Memorial Gardens was the master of ceremony and guest speaker. Anthony Folkner II gave the opening and closing prayers. The national anthem was sung by Ena ‘Star’ Torres.
“When a soldier serves, the family serves, too,” Folkner said.
“These wreaths show our respect for our veterans. Let the flame continue to flicker with hope and love,” Thompson said.
“In 2005, Arlington Cemetery was covered with wreaths in the snow. This moving scene was shared and helped move the event forward to expand to state and National levels. In 2008, there were 100,000 wreaths and 6,000 volunteers. In 2014, there were 700,000 wreaths at 1,000 locations with support from 2,500 groups to make this a huge event.”
The VFW Honor Color Guard gave a 21-gun salute with Taps being played by trumpeter Rene Serrano.
Following the service, wreaths were handed out for placement on the graves of veterans. Lakeview Memorial has two veterans’ areas: Garden of Honor (younger veterans) and Garden of Valor (older veterans).
“We hope you remember to honor those older veterans who may no longer have any surviving family members,” Thompson said. “We want to remember them all.”