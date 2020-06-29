SEBRING — This week, Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said another number has come back up since the shutdown ended: Wrecks.
Bashoor said that when Florida went into lockdown, Highlands County Fire Rescue saw a 25% reduction in calls, directly attributable to fewer accidents.
“That was directly attributable to people staying home,” Bashoor said.
Officials with other law enforcement agencies also confirmed seeing such a trend.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have exact numbers, but officials felt certain that a review of the number for that period would show a downward trend.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said his agency had seen not just a drop in wrecks in their area, but also a drop in moving violations and crime in the neighborhoods.
Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said for the period from March through May, all calls for service went down to 3,520 from the 2019 total of 4,123.
In March 2019, the city agency had 70 traffic crash reports, but just 51 for March this year.
Likewise, April 2019 saw 63 crash reports in Sebring, but April this year had 27.
In May 2019, Sebring police worked 64 wrecks, but only had 40 in that month this year.
For criminal offense or incident reports, there were 195 in March 2019 versus 181 this March, 219 in April 2019 but 147 this April, and 210 in May 2019 with just 173 in May 2020.
“As evident by the ‘numbers’ there was a reduction for each category from 2019 to 2020 that seems to correspond with the timeline of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoglund said via email.
Those numbers have started to come back up, Bashoor said, now that businesses have reopened and people are out driving more than they were over the last two to three months.
Bashoor also attributed some of those wrecks to driving behavior. It wasn’t necessarily speeding or aggressive driving, although he said Highlands drivers have problems with those traits as much as anywhere, but rather poor decisions.
“People [are] pulling out in front of somebody at the last minute,” Bashoor said.
Careless driving is but one violation that can earn a ticket from law enforcement, and with the approaching July 4 weekend, motorists might want to use extra caution.
TheZebra.com, a car insurance review site, posted a warning this month that motorists should be careful on the road next weekend, not only because roads would be busier than normal, but also because tickets will spike their insurance rates.
In an article, TheZebra.com predicts more people will pick driving as their method of travel this year, because of reluctance to get on planes due to concerns from COVID-19.
The site warns that one in 12 American drivers gets pulled over for a traffic violation every year, on average, with approximately half of them ticketed.
With that many more people on the road, the site states, along with a greater law enforcement presence, the likelihood of getting ticketed will be higher.
The results of a study TheZebra.com did of ticket costs and how they affect insurance states that insurance companies take driving habits into account when setting policy premiums.
They see drivers who forget to buckle seat belts, blow red lights, tailgate, speed, or leave the scene of an accident — and get caught —as higher risk drivers and adjust their policies accordingly.
Drivers don’t pay a rate hike just once or just one year, TheZebra.com states. Traffic tickets typically impact car insurance rates for three years.
The amount drivers pay for breaking traffic laws depends on the violation and which state they live in. Getting a ticket could raise car insurance costs anywhere from 4.4% to 78.3%, or $68-$1,212, on average, TheZebra.com states.
Some common tickets in Florida, and the amounts each one will raise car insurance rates annually are as follows:
- Speeding in a school zone — $379/year for three years, or $1,137 total.
- Driving too slowly — $379/year for three years, or $1,137 total.
- Driving with an open container — $597/year for three years, or $1,791 total.
- Driving under the influence (DUI) — $1,085/year for three years, or $3,255 total)
- Refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test — $856/year for three years, or $2,586 total.
Advice from TheZebra.com includes shopping around for insurance coverage to find companies willing to work with you and taking a defensive driving course, even if not mandated to do so.
If you know that you take too many risks while you’re driving, the site states, a $38 defensive driving course can help you learn better driving behaviors in the long run and is cheaper than an average total of $1,185 in insurance penalties over three years after a tailgating ticket.
And of course, the site states, put away the phone or other distractions, keep checking your mirrors and blind spots and stay ready on your brake more than your gas pedal.