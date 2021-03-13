SEBRING — A wreck Thursday afternoon closed all but one U.S. 27 southbound lane for some time while waiting for accident investigators.
The 5 p.m. wreck at U.S. 27 and Davis Citrus Road, outside Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring, closed both inside lanes at the median cut from the side road where a recreational vehicle/motorhome sat perched part way on the median, missing its front right wheel while a dark-colored sedan, initially reported as a rollover, sat facing the wrong way in the middle lane.
Traffic crept past the scene, one car at a time, while members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands County Fire Rescue held the scene for the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP has not yet released its report on Thursday’s wreck.
This year, to date, Highlands County has seen six road fatalities, approximately equal with this same time last year, which was also prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor, who also serves as chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue, said last year that wreck numbers dropped considerably during the shutdown.
They have apparently picked back up. Wednesday afternoon saw a fatal crash, the sixth of the year, on southbound U.S. 27 in Avon Park at Hal McRae Boulevard, between a semi-trailer and two other vehicles.
FHP has reported one fatality, but no names. The crash is still under investigation.
Last Friday, March 5, saw a fatal afternoon crash when a black Dodge Ram pickup turned left at Ryant Boulevard in front of a southbound motorcycle with two riders. The driver of that motorcycle, 41-year-old Joseph Souza of Lake Placid, died of his injuries, according to Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart.
His passenger, 41-year-old Amanda Galt of Lake Placid, has been listed as critical in an out-of-county level 1 trauma center. The driver of the truck, as yet unnamed pending investigation, was uninjured.
A fatal crash March 1 on State Road 17 killed a 29-year-old man and left a 56-year-old man with serious injuries. At 7:20 a.m. that day, the younger man steered his sedan into the southbound lane to pass southbound traffic and hit the older man’s pickup.
On Feb. 24, a 79-year-old Frostproof woman died at 11:15 a.m. after her 2004 Hyundai SUV crossed the median from northbound U.S. 27, went airborne, rolled and caught fire. It happened at Allamanda Boulevard, north of Avon Park near the Polk County line.
On Feb. 21, at 12:30 a.m., a 40-year-old Zolfo Springs man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Hammock Road at Cottage Road. His SUV was heading west on Hammock Road inside Highlands Hammock State Park when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.
When asked about road conditions on the most recent Friday, Hart said traffic on Sebring sections of U.S. 27 was “very congested,” and it would not surprise him to see another bad wreck before the day’s end.