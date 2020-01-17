SEBRING — A crash this week on State Road 66, and a subsequent mishap by a trucker, illustrated dual needs for caution and patience.
This was especially true, said Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor, because Tuesday morning had blanket fog over the entire county, which may have contributed to the three-car wreck that started troubles for commuters.
“That was a dense-fog morning,” Bashoor said, which prompted a county-wide alert.
The three-car crash happened at 7:01 a.m., just before the warning went out, at 601 State Road 66 — in the vicinity of South George Boulevard and Bugs Bee-Ware Exterminating Inc./Curb ‘N Scape.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that the wreck involved:
- Frances Evans 69, of Lake Placid in a Dodge Journey, who was transported to Highlands Regional Medical Center.
- Derek Cherniausky, 37, of Lake Placid in a blue 2012 Ford Focus, also taken to HRMC.
- Leon Zerby, 33, of Lake Placid in a red 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer, also taken to HRMC.
One of the occupants had a possible head injury, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
FHP reports the trooper cited Evans for careless driving.
Less than an hour later — as traffic had backed up on SR 66, waiting for FHP, fire crews and towing companies to clear the scene — there was another mishap.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a semi-trailer attempted a U-turn on the two-lane road, and managed to block both lanes of SR 66 as a result.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the truck and its load weighed 40,000 pounds, and sank into the sugar sand on the shoulder of the road.
It took until 8:58 a.m., with help from a heavy-lifting tow truck, to free the semi-trailer and reopen the highway.
FHP also investigated that incident and any charges are pending investigation.
Public safety officials warn motorists to use caution at this time of year because warm days and cool nights can produce morning fog.
Tuesday’s fog may also have been exacerbated by controlled burns all over the county, as reported by HCFR via social media on Monday afternoon.
Burning areas included Highlands Hammock State Park, several parcels in the south of the county and in the Lake Placid area — up to 1,000 acres.
Whether dealing with fog or fog mixed with smoke, Bashoor advises extreme caution and a few common sense tips, even good for mornings without fog:
- Slow down.
- Leave your headlights on.
- Leave extra space between yourself and other vehicles.
- Leave extra time to get where you are going.
- Put your phone down — it’s the law now.