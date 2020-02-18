SEBRING — Monday morning was anything but mundane for local firefighters.
Fire crews from both the city of Sebring and Highlands County responded to near simultaneous wrecks at approximately 7:45 a.m. in the area of Sebring Parkway and U.S. 27.
One wreck involved two vehicles at U.S. 27 and Doc Sherwood Boulevard, and another involved two at Sebring Parkway and Memorial Drive. Sebring Fire Department went to the one on U.S. 27. West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one on the Parkway.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the first one was at 7:40 a.m. on the Parkway. Clinton Cool, 42, of Sebring was westbound in a blue 2005 Dodge Ram approaching a red light at Memorial Drive, Hart said. Pedro Santiago-Sanchez, 35, of Avon Park had a green light, Hart said, and was pulling out from Memorial when Cool ran the light and hit Sanchez’s black 2012 Toyota Camry in the left front quarter.
Sanchez was transported with non-life threatening injuries, while Cool had no injuries, Hart said. However, Hart said, police did cite Cool with violation of a traffic control device, for running the light.
At 7:43 a.m., two motorists were northbound on U.S. 27 approaching Doc Sherwood, Hart said: Edlin Marie Muñoz, 28, of Sebring in a black 2012 Dodge Ram and Angela Katz, 29, of Sebring in a red 2019 Kia Sorento. Hart said they were both in the middle lane, and Muñoz lost control in a lane change on apparent wet pavement, and her truck ran into the back of the Kia. The truck spun 360 degrees and stopped in the southbound left turn lane, Hart said. The car spun 180 degrees and stopped on the northbound shoulder.
Muñoz was found at fault, he said, but not cited.
Later that morning, at 8:50 a.m., units from Highlands Lakes Station 1, West Sebring Station 9, EMS and Battalion 1 converged on a fire in the 3300 block of Freddie Way in the Reflections on Silver Lake mobile home subdivision.
Fire crews had a small white four-burner stove pulled from the home along with a burned oven mitt and cutting board.
Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston said the cutting board was the cause. It was left on the stove when the resident walked by and apparently bumped the burner knob. When the stove started to smoke and flame, they cut the power to the stove, he said.
An oven mitt was also burned in the fire.
There were no injuries, Kingston said, and residents had no further loss to their house, other than smoke damage, but total damage was estimated at $1,000.
It didn’t end there. At approximately 10 a.m., Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and Battalion 1 responded to reports of a propane odor in the area of the Sunshine RV Park on State Road 70.
Crew members from Engine 41-1 found a leaking 56-gallon propane tank.
They called in Coker Fuel, whose people helped firefighters close the leak and secure the tank.
Again, there were no injuries.
Then, at 11:37 a.m., fire crews and law enforcement had to block and shut down Sparta Road just a quarter mile south of U.S. 27 because of a rollover wreck. One person was transported from the wreck, which was worked by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
West Sebring Station 9 crews and supervisors responded to that scene.