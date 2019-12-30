SEBRING — Three wrecks within one hour Saturday afternoon had county and Sebring city responders busy clearing roads and tending to injured.
One of the wrecks temporarily closed U.S. 27 just south of Lake Josephine Drive. Five patients were transported, but all injuries were minor, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Units from Stations 19, 17 and 36 were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m., including Engine 19-1, and Medic Units 17-1, 17-2 and 36-1.
Battalion Chief 2 also responded to the wreck.
Meanwhile, Sebring city police and firefighters had to contend with a 17-year-old who lost control while traveling fast down Lakeview Drive, just south of Kenilworth Boulevard.
Police Cpl. Sean Bueford reported that the driver lost control on the wet pavement in front of Jimmy’s Greek American Grill, just north of Villa Road.
The boy’s Chevrolet Colorado truck hit a tree and then an old power pole. Fortunately, not only was the driver not seriously injured, the wreck did not cause a power outage.
Bueford said the driver was cited for careless driving.
Shortly after that, at 4:53 p.m., Sebring police and HCFR crews out of West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department, Station 9, responded to a T-bone wreck at Sebring Parkway and Memorial Drive.
Bueford said a family, including a small girl, were southbound on Memorial in a silver Toyota Corolla sedan and collided with the passenger side of a westbound dark red Ford F250 crew cab pickup on the Parkway.
With both Florida Highway Patrol and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies otherwise engaged, Bueford said Sebring police would investigate the wreck, with charges pending.
Fortunately, he said, no one reported any injuries, but the wreck did leave the sedan blocking the westbound lanes.
Bueford, another officer and two firefighters pushed the Toyota from the road into the parking lot at Alligator Pack ‘N Ship, from which it was towed.
Within a little more than half an hour, the Parkway was cleared and all lanes reopened.