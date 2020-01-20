SEBRING — While 30-year-old Jennifer Ann Weeks reportedly has had good recovery so far since her bike and a car collided Monday, no one yet knows who was at fault in the wreck.
Florida Highway Patrol has also not yet found the alleged second vehicle that hit Dale Ray Strang, 45, after his southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit a wild hog two weeks ago and threw him onto County Road 621.
Of the more than eight wrecks since Jan. 1, either on Highlands County roads or involving Highlands County residents or employees, three have died on the roads, including a man who died Thursday near Lake Wales in Polk County while en route to his job in Highlands County.
FHP still needs to find and talk to the driver of the alleged vehicle that was southbound behind Strang and ran into him at or before 4 a.m. Dec. 6 at the intersection of CR 621 and Cypress Isle Lane.
Anyone with information on that second vehicle is asked to call the FHP at 239-938-1800 or FHP on a cell phone to give information.
Meanwhile, family members of Weeks have reported to the Highlands News-Sun that she has recovered to the point that doctors at Lakeland Regional Medical Center could remove her breathing tube.
She is up and talking, they said.
Crystal Blasingain, one of Weeks’ younger sisters, said Weeks was in surgery that first night, at least until 1:30-2 a.m. Tuesday, had more surgeries scheduled that day and a prognosis of a long recovery.
She had several broken bones, including both legs and the knees and femurs, a shoulder blade, a rib that punctured a lung and her pelvis in several places, based on accounts from both Blasingain and Sherry Danyel Sanders, one of Weeks’ older siblings.
Damage to the Cadillac sedan in the wreck included a busted windshield and pushed-back hood from the force of what FHP described as a head-on impact.
The driver, 50-year-old Lisa Falcon of Sebring, was uninjured and stopped nearby just after 3:45 p.m. Monday, when they collided on northbound State Road 17.
FHP said Weeks’ bicycle was southbound on the northbound shoulder while Falcon was northbound in that lane.
They collided inside the lane, FHP stated, near Ramona Avenue.