There were some solid efforts on the mat this season, as all three county teams had wrestlers advance to the Class 1A-Region 4 tournament.
Michael Bonano, Freshman, Avon Park – Bonano placed second at the Class 1A-Distrct 13 meet and went 2-2 at the regional meet. He finished the season with a 35-20 record.
Kurtavious Terrell, Freshman, Avon Park – Terrell was second at the district meet and followed that up with a good showing at the regional meet, where he earned a couple of victories by pinfall. He finished 20-10 on the season.
Bransford Stone, Junior, Sebring – Stone placed second in the district meet, earning a key victory to advance to the championship match.
Kolby Alsenady, Junior, Avon Park – Alsenady placed fourth in the district meet, which earned him a spot at regionals. He won his second match at regionals and finished with a 29-25 record for the season.
Jordan Barrett, Senior, Avon Park – Barrett rolled to the 160-pound district title in strong fashion, having a bye and two first-round pins. He finished the year with a 40-14 record.
Juan Roblero-Flores, Junior, Lake Placid – Roblero-Flores finished third at districts in the 160-pound class, going 3-1 and scoring three first-round pins. He scored another first-round pin at regionals.
Christian Bobo, Sophomore, Lake Placid – Bobo placed second in the district meet and earned a couple of victories in the regional meet. He finished the season with a 19-11 mark.
Carmine Santiago, Junior, Avon Park – Santiago placed second at the district meet. He won his first match at regionals before falling to the eventual state champion in his second match and was 21-17 on the season.