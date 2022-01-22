SEBRING — Sarai Trinity Wright, 22, address redacted, was arrested by officer of the Sebring Police Department on Jan. 18. Police have charged her with aggravated child abuse (great bodily harm). Wright is being held at Highlands County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
According to SPD’s warrant affidavit, officers arrived at Highlands Regional Medical Center on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2021 because of a child abuse report. A doctor (witness) told officers the 3-month-old baby was brought to the emergency room by Wright because of breathing difficulties. SPD officials confirmed the infant’s age.
The doctor told the officers the infant had eight fractured ribs – five on one side and three on the other. In addition, the baby’s right ankle was fractured and there were bruises on his back, the report stated. The physician’s affidavit stated the injuries “resulted in great bodily harm.”
In the report, the officer discoloration on the back and buttocks. When the officer talked to Wright, she stated bringing the baby to the ER was due to his “breathing heavily” and “spitting up after each feeding.” She also told officers the baby sounded as if he was “wheezing” and had discoloration on his back.
The heavily redacted affidavit shows someone else assists Wright with feeding the baby and the baby sleeps in a crib. She denied ever dropping the baby.
The baby was later transported to St. Mary’s Hospital.
According to Wright, the baby was born prematurely in Lakeland and she had been taking care of him for a month since his discharge.