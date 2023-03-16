SEBRING – The GTD class is the largest in this year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and two of the cars will be competing under the Wright Motorsports banner. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports 1st Phorm Porsche is no stranger to big finishes at Sebring International Raceway, while the No. 77 VOLT Lighting Porsche is making just its second WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start.
The 1st Phorm Porsche captured the win at Sebring in 2020 and was second in 2021, but had a bit of a rough start to the season at Daytona. The team finished ninth, as all of the Porsches in the field struggled, something the team hopes to see corrected at Sebring.
“I’m hopeful that IMSA will make the changes needed with the balance of performance so that our car can have the chance to be in the fight,” said driver Ryan Hardwick. “Hopefully they can do what’s needed so we can all put on a great race for the amazing Sebring fans.”
Hardwick will be joined by Jan Heylen and Zacharie Robichon in the 1st Phorm car and the team believes it can fight for the GTD class win.
“Last year at Sebring we started strong, and were hit with some tough luck,” Robichon said. “We have something to prove after that race and with the struggles we faced at Daytona, but we come prepared. This track is a completely new challenge for our new 911 GT3 R and we’ll be sure to get the most out of it over the bumps.”
The No. 77 VOLT Lightning Porsche finished 11th in the GTD class and second among Porsches. Two of the three drivers in the car – Alan Brynjolfsson and Max Root – are making their 12 Hours of Sebring debuts, while Trent Hindman is no stranger to Sebring.
“There’s so much emphasis on the first two races of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship season,” Hindman said. “Not only are they the most significant, headlining events of the year, but they’re also what creates the momentum our team will carry into the following nine rounds.
On paper, Daytona may have looked like a tough one, as it always is, but to us there was a ton of great lessons learned that have continued to propel us forward over the last six weeks. Not to mention, our race execution as a team ended up being pretty close to flawless.”
Wright Motorsports is a tough competitor and team owner John Wright believes both teams are capable of strong finishes. With the team’s record at Sebring, it’s hard to disagree. His teams certainly don’t.
“We’re going to focus on getting the car in the right window so that we have something to fight with at the end of the race,” Root said. “I’m looking forward to getting on the ground with Alan and Trent and getting the weekend started.”
The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship cars will have three practice sessions today: 10:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m., 3:50 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
The 12 Hours of Sebring begins Saturday at 10:10 a.m.