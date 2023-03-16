SEBRING – The GTD class is the largest in this year’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and two of the cars will be competing under the Wright Motorsports banner. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports 1st Phorm Porsche is no stranger to big finishes at Sebring International Raceway, while the No. 77 VOLT Lighting Porsche is making just its second WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start.

The 1st Phorm Porsche captured the win at Sebring in 2020 and was second in 2021, but had a bit of a rough start to the season at Daytona. The team finished ninth, as all of the Porsches in the field struggled, something the team hopes to see corrected at Sebring.

Recommended for you