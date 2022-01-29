Let’s be honest: For most people, the past couple of years have had more than their share of difficulties.
We have a pandemic. We have politics. We have politics about the pandemic. There are rumors of war. Inflation is on the rise. We are stressed and confused and divided. Almost no one has been untouched by things.
It can seem overwhelming. Flip on the news, or peek at the paper, and we’re flooded with bad news. We can’t seem to find the light at the end of the tunnel. And it gnaws on us.
What do we do? I’m not here to suggest we ignore the news. But, based on something I read on Facebook, there may be a way to reframe our lives – by not letting the headlines determine how we see the world.
The post on Facebook, which has no author listed, tells of an 87-year-old man who’s seen polio, diphtheria, Vietnam and protests, but still looks at the world with a positive attitude. His secret? According to the article, he deliberately chose not to view the world through the printed headlines. Instead, he wrote his own.
In doing so, he chose to focus on the people around him and the belief that we “love big.” So, he chooses to focus on those things. His sample headlines were things like, “Husband loves wife today,” and “Family drops everything to come to Grandma’s bedside.”
I’ve been thinking about this attitude. I know that personally, while 2021 had great success on one level for me, there’s a lot of pain and sorrow to go with it. Next week I will celebrate my first birthday without my dad calling me to ask me if I saw my shadow (I was born on Groundhog’s Day). It would be easy to get lost in the sadness.
There’s a lot to be negative about these days. What if we turned it around and focused on being positive? I’m not saying we ignore the serious stuff – we can’t. But what if we chose to dwell on the better things?
If I were to sum up 2021 in headlines, I could find a lot of doom and gloom. But there are positive things from that year as well. Some of the good things I would turn into headlines?
“Writer completes goal of writing a short story a week for a year.”
“Couple passes 38th wedding anniversary and still love each other.”
“Woman rejoices to see her two nephews get married.”
“Granddaughter tells grandmother ‘I love you.’”
I could keep listing things, but I hope you get the idea.
I know the past two years have been rough. But I’m hoping in all of it you have found a little bit of sunshine in the clouds. Is it possible to focus on that? To push away the blackness, even for a moment, and in a sense, count our blessings?
What headlines would you write for your life? Feel free to share them with me at laura@laurahware.com. Maybe we can all share a small light to lift the gloom.
And if you have problems finding that light, please talk to someone. No one should have to wander in darkness alone, especially now. Look for someone who can help you find that brightness in your life and give you some joy.