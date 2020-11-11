SEBRING — If you haven’t had a chance to honor a veteran for their service, pick up a rock from Joy Faulkner’s yard and write a name on it. Mind you, when you put it back, replace the Sharpie marker she keeps there for you to use. Someone else may want to mark a stone of their own.
“I would love to put names on all of my white rocks,” Faulkner said. “That’s how I honor all of my veterans.”
For years, Faulkner has organized the annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations and memorial services at her community.
This year has been different, for sure. Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed any large gatherings, the Crystal Lake Clubhouse has been closed for renovations. It’s to make the building easier to cool and more wind-compliant as a hurricane shelter, Faulkner’s friend, Barbara Marazza said.
That doesn’t mean people won’t visit Faulkner’s Veterans Rock Garden.
“It’s just mushroomed,” Faulkner said. She hopes it will keep growing.
When she and her husband moved to Crystal Lake Club, they couldn’t get any grass to grow on their lot, Faulkner said. It turned out to be a lot of stone, shell-rock mostly, just below the surface. As she dug it up, she put it under the house, but didn’t know what to do with it. Eventually, she figured she’d paint it white and write the names of veterans on them.
“There are so many stories,” Faulkner said.
One rock lists U.S. Navy pilot John McCain, whom most know as the late U.S. senator from Arizona. On the flagstone, Faulkner has inscribed that he refused to board the plane home until all other POWs had gone first.
Another stone bears the name of Sam Chirco, formerly of the U.S. Army, who was wounded three times in World War II and was responsible for establishing a veterans memorial in front of the clubhouse.
“We love you, Sam,” words on the stone read.
Barbara’s husband, Jim, got hit behind the eye with shrapnel while serving as a gunner’s mate, first class, on the USS Wisconsin during the Korean War. Doctors had to take his eye out to get the shrapnel, but they put it back in just fine, he said. After it stopped hurting, they sent him back to his ship.
Elaine Levey, whose late husband, Larry, served in during the Korean War, said he thought, at first, he was going to the Pentagon because his orders had a five-sided emblem. Instead, it was the emblem of South Korea, surrounded by five stylized petals.
Levey, who worked in Guam while her husband served, remembers how the hospitals would bring the wounded in bed and cots down to the front rows of the traveling Bob Hope USO shows when he visited.
Jim Marazza remembers seeing a Bob Hope show. His unit had to hike four miles to get to it.
Barbara Marazza said she came “this close to being someone else’s kid” because of her father’s experience in World War II. He was lying in a trench with a bunch of German soldiers advancing on the position and his rifle froze up on him.
Jim Marazza explained that the M-1 was gas-operated. The gas cartridge could freeze in extreme cold, however, so soldiers needed to hold their weapon between their legs to keep it warm. His father-in-law had his rifle at the ready and it got too cold. Fortunately, he got out of that scrape.
Faulkner even has her son’s name on a stone. He was serving with the U.S. Coast Guard in 1986 and wept, along with other members of his crew, when they went out to retrieve debris from the Challenger space shuttle disaster.
One of Faulkner’s saddest stories was her brother’s best buddy whom she remembers only as Severino, or “Sevey,” as he was called. He was the only boy of a “very Italian family,” she said.
When her brother signed up to serve four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, Sevey signed up for just two years in the infantry. She remembers him putting his arm around her and saying, “Don’t you dare get married until I get back.”
“I’m 14 years old and I look up at this beautiful Italian,” Faulkner said. “I said, ‘OK.’”
Her brother got shipped to Germany because he had O-negative blood.
“Sevey, he no sooner got drafted then he got sent to Korea,” Faulkner said. Soon after, his parents got notice that he was missing in action and then that he was presumed dead. They were devastated.
“It was a very sad, sad time,” Faulkner said. “That’s why I got into it so early, to lose a heartthrob at 14.”
She still wears a POW/MIA cap.
Lots of Korean War veterans are dying now, said Jim Marazza, who will be 89 next month.
Barbara Marazza said she’s always checking the reunion websites to check up on the remaining crew.
They and Levey said what Faulkner does makes all the difference to veterans.
“I feel for these different ones, and I go with it. It’s my honor,” Faulkner said. “People tell me, ‘You are a true American,’ and I say, ‘Aren’t you?’”
Crystal Lake Club is a private community, but if you get invited out there, make the effort to visit Faulkner’s memorial at the end of Country Club Drive, near the clubhouse. Bring a Sharpie and leave a memory.