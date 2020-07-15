I am writing this letter to inform the residents of Highlands County that if you need an ambulance in an emergency you may receive a very hefty bill, even though you have very good insurance. In January of this year I needed an ambulance because I was shaking and trembling and weak that my wife couldn’t help me or get me to the car to go to the hospital so she called EMTs for help.
The paramedics told me to stop shaking, which I could not, so they took me to the ER at the Lake Placid hospital where I was diagnosed with a bad urinary tract infection. But, the bill wasn’t paid by Medicare or AARP because the Highlands County Fire Rescue uses a billing company in West Palm and they coded the bill stating I didn’t need the ambulance that all I had was the chills, so we had to pay $650 for the ambulance.
After we were helped by a very nice lady who helped us rebuke the bill, they still insist I just had the chills.
I am 81 years old, legally blind, diabetic and feel we were not treated fairly by Fire Rescue.
Donald L. Levine
Lake Placid