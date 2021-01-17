They are chasing the wrong rabbit. The enemy is not at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., but rather in the cities and counties that the enemy controls. It doesn't take but a minimum intelligence to see the progress they are making in increments in the USA and other parts of the world with a goal of world dominion.
Yet our leaders are so blinded by hatred and politics they cannot see the writing on the wall. If they are really interested in the security of America, they would wake up to the danger of doctrine that is undermining our foundations of freedom and democracy.
This is not hate speech, but based on facts of history and their track record. Do your homework America and wake up before it's too late. Our Founding Fathers knew of this danger 200-plus years ago and youth today are ignorant of this due to a failed, corrupted public education system.
Frank Parker
Sebring