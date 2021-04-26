SEBRING — Imagine having trouble with communication, social skills and repetitive behaviors, when imagine having to cope with an emergency when firefighters arrive.
That’s one of the things that the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department had addressed with a program of training and equipping the trucks with “distract packs” for children with autism.
“It’s got fidget toys and teddy bears and lights to keep them distracted,” said Firefighter Antonio “Tony” Perez.
He and his fellow firefighters have gotten training from the Center for Autism Related Disorders (CARD), out of the University of South Florida in Tampa, on how to help children with autism when they meet them on calls. They can also now inform others on how someone with autism might react in an emergency situation.
The fire department also raised $1,603.25 from selling 90 blue and gray hats, each one decorated with a fire shield made up of the brightly-colored puzzle pieces that have come to symbolize autism. Perez said the hats also carried the caption of “Different, Not Less.”
Firefighter Frank Olivero, who came up with the idea of the hat design, said they initially planned to sell them “in-house,” but it blossomed into selling to the community.
Other firefighters who helped organize the effort are Jacqueline Hilts and Tyler Zalecki.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. The puzzle pieces depict the complexity of the condition, the diversity of the people and families living with it and the hope that anyone with the condition can live full lives through education and understanding.
On Wednesday, firefighters donated their proceeds to the Champion for Children Foundation for autism-related programs in this community. With luck, Olivero said, they can sell up to 150 next year and donate more money.
Autism awareness hits close to his heart. Olivero’s 8-year-old son is on the autism spectrum. He has recently overcome challenges with speech.
“It’s tough being a parent with an autistic child,” Olivero said, especially in a small community that has heart, but not a lot of established programs. “You’re looking for people to understand your situation.”
When his son was nonverbal, Olivero would look at other kids in confusion.
“I didn’t know what was going on. I wanted to be able to help,” Olivero said. “I’m thankful for the programs he got into. We’re fortunate in that aspect.”
Anna Richard, director of Children’s Services for the Champion for Children Foundation, said she works with “Actions for Autism” a group of local organizations that collaborate on how to best help families and parents with children on the spectrum. These can include education programs and safety protocols, such as locks on doors, and parent and community awareness and training.
“The number one issue, really, is drowning for people with autism. We do a lot of drowning prevention,” Richard said. “Hopefully, next year, we will have a big event on the Circle to open up awareness and acceptance for autism.”
In 2010, one in 125 children had an autism diagnosis, Richard said. Now it’s one in 54. The more programs a community can develop, she said, the better.
She said her partnership group is looking for members, and for mentors, those who have been through raising and caring for children on the spectrum and can then teach parents how to help their own children.
Avenues for those local programs include:
- Champion for Children Foundation at 419 E. Center Ave. in Sebring — 863-382-2905 — championforchildren.org
- Center for Autism Related Disorders (CARD) — Tina Harmon, coordinator for DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties — 813-816-0115 — tgharmon@usf.edu
- Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. in Avon Park — 863-452-1295 — ridgeareaarc.org
- Highlands County Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Group on Facebook.