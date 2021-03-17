Entering the 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, there were plenty of talented drivers Wayne Taylor Racing could have chosen to be a season-long partner for Ricky Taylor. But Ricky knew exactly who he wanted to be teamed with and the team went out and signed up Filipe Albuquerque.
“He was my pick to be my teammate,” Ricky said. “I hope that silences any rumors of bad blood between us.”
Those rumors have been going on dating back to the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona, when a late-race duel between the two saw Albuquerque get spun, as Taylor went on to win the race for WTR and Albuquerque’s Mustang Sampling team placed second.
Both said those rumors of any bad blood were misplaced and the two talked afterwards and things were good between the two before the next race, which would have been the 12 Hours of Sebring.
But Taylor said it’s more fun to be driving with Albuquerque than against him and the two teamed up, along with Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves, to win January’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Ricky’s brother Jordan Taylor also was one of the drivers on the GTLM class winning Corvette, making it pretty much a perfect day for the Taylor family.
“It definitely could not have gone any better,” Ricky said. “This is such a hard sport. We have to savior moments like those.”
The win also continued quite a streak in the big races for Albuquerque, who was on the winning LMP2 team at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“Sebring would be the ‘triple crown,’” Albuquerque said.
Albuquerque said while you typically speak in terms of overall wins for the ‘triple crown’ of racing, winning the LMP2 class at Le Mans was more of a challenge, as you had 24 cars entered in the P2 class compared to five in the LMP1 class, including the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, which were easily the class of the field.
Taylor and Albuquerque have plenty of experience driving Cadillacs and know they’re going to be extremely tough at Sebring, as Wayne Taylor Racing is competing in just its second race in the Acura DPi after having competed with a Cadillac from 2017-20.
“We’re going to need perfect execution,” Albuquerque said. “We can’t make any mistakes and we need to be perfect.”
While Cadillac has the numbers in its favor, with three full-season entries and a fourth car entered in the four Michelin Endurance Cup races, Acura fields two strong cars, and Mazda did with the 12 Hours of Sebring in November, so Sebring fans have a lot to look forward, as do sportscar racing fans at the other venues IMSA will be racing at.
“There’s a lot of pressure this year,” Albuquerque said. “There’s only six or seven cars but you have incredible driving line-ups up-and-down the field.”
Ricky Taylor said with a smaller field one bad race can be devastating to your championship hopes, with points being harder to make-up.
“This year is going to be so competitive,” he said.
Taylor said the secret for the 12 Hours is to give yourself a chance at the end, which isn’t as easy as it sounds, as you have the hot weather during the daytime, followed by cooling temperatures at night, not to mention the notorious bumps Sebring International Raceway is known for.
Taylor said he’ll miss seeing the Sebring fans in the paddock, which is one of the highlights for drivers.
“Every driver knows Sebring is such a special event,” he said. “Hopefully this is the last year without the fans being over. You feel that energy they bring.”
Taylor was appreciative of the supper the team has gotten from Konica Minolta over the years, especially from retired President and CEO of Konica Minolta, Rick Taylor.
Albuquerque is looking for his first victory at Sebring and believes the team has the pieces in place to begin the year with two straight wins.
“I’ve never won Sebring,” he said. “The competition is going to be tough but we are ready.”
Gates open for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring today at 6 a.m. Taylor, Albuquerque and the other drivers in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will hit the track for the first time Thursday at 9:05 a.m.