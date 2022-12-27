SNS-wtr122422a.jpg

The No. 93 Acura in the pits.

 WTR PHOTO

Through its partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR), the Harrison Contracting Company’s red Acura will be operated by Racers Edge Motorsports in the four most prestigious endurance racing events in North America — the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and MOTUL Petit Le Mans. Ashton Harrison, Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal will pilot the GTD class entry, with decorated sports car driver Ryan Briscoe joining the lineup at Daytona.

With this program announcement, Harrison Contracting Company is expanding their presence in America’s pinnacle sports car series supported by Wayne Taylor Racing, who fields the championship-winning No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 in the new GTP LMDh prototype class. With a signature red Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 on the grid for every Endurance Cup event for the first time, they will be treating partners to world-class hospitality and B2B at some of the most exciting motorsports events on earth throughout the year.

