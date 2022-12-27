Through its partnership with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR), the Harrison Contracting Company’s red Acura will be operated by Racers Edge Motorsports in the four most prestigious endurance racing events in North America — the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and MOTUL Petit Le Mans. Ashton Harrison, Kyle Marcelli and Daniel Formal will pilot the GTD class entry, with decorated sports car driver Ryan Briscoe joining the lineup at Daytona.
With this program announcement, Harrison Contracting Company is expanding their presence in America’s pinnacle sports car series supported by Wayne Taylor Racing, who fields the championship-winning No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06 in the new GTP LMDh prototype class. With a signature red Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 on the grid for every Endurance Cup event for the first time, they will be treating partners to world-class hospitality and B2B at some of the most exciting motorsports events on earth throughout the year.
Ashton Harrison is a four-year veteran of IMSA’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America sports car series with WTR. Accompanied by 2023 teammate Marcelli, she made her pinnacle endurance event debut with Acura, Racers Edge and WTR at the Twelve Hours of Sebring last year, finishing in the top 10 of the GTD PRO class. In addition, she became the first woman to win a championship in any category of GT World Challenge America. Harrison will look to take the momentum from her 2022 SRO title success with the Acura NSX platform to IMSA’s top category.
Marcelli and Formal are the reigning 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America PRO class Drivers’ Champions, having won the title with WTR. Marcelli has a wealth of experience at the WeatherTech and Michelin Pilot Challenge level of IMSA competition—a champion in the latter. Similarly, Formal has achieved extensive karting championships and has experience in GT racing. All three drivers, teammates within WTR, are keen to synergize in the continent’s top sports car series. Joining the stellar line-up for the Rolex 24 will be Australian-American driver Ryan Briscoe. The INDYCAR race-winner and sports car champion won a title with Ford’s legendary GT program in the late 2010’s, before conquering the Rolex in a WTR DPi in 2020.
Ashton Harrison can’t wait for the 2023 season to get going.
“I’m thrilled to be back in the IMSA paddock with the full Endurance Cup schedule alongside Harrison Contracting and Wayne Taylor Racing,” said Harrison.