MELBOURNE, Fla. — Frederick Riefkohl was the first Puerto Rican to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy. A World War I hero who led a successful showdown with a German submarine. And a World War II ship commander who retired as a rear admiral — he even has his own Wikipedia page.
But Riefkohl did not receive the Medal of Honor, America’s highest award for valor in combat, to commemorate his WWI gallantry.
Why? The former Merritt Island resident may have been unfairly discriminated against by military brass because of his island heritage, a team of Great War researchers says.
Riefkohl is one of 214 WWI minority veterans identified thus far by the Valor Medals Review Project, a Congress-authorized study spearheaded by Park University near Kansas City, Missouri.
Park University officials say this is the first such systematic review of minority veterans of the Great War. Research will continue until 2025, when documentation supporting Medal of Honor nominations will be forwarded to the Department of Defense for possible action, including posthumous awards.
“Obviously, a huge example was Melvin Morris when he was awarded — what was it, 30 years later, 40 years later? — the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Vietnam,” he said.
“All veterans — regardless of their race, color or creed — do service and sacrifice. And all need to be recognized — without reference to their race, color or creed — for that service and sacrifice,” he said.
Melvin Morris waited for 44 years
Morris, a Black retired Army sergeant first class who lives in Port St. John, waited more than 44 years to receive his Medal of Honor.
Back in September 1969, Morris charged into machine-gun fire and destroyed four enemy bunkers with hand grenades while retrieving the body of a fallen team commander near Chi Lang. He was shot three times in the process, but he survived.
President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Honor to Morris during a March 2014 ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Morris had previously been bestowed the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest commendation.
In 2015, a life-sized bronze statue of Morris was unveiled at Riverfront Park in Cocoa. The Civilian Military Community Foundation raised funds for the statue.
The Valor Medals Review Project is studying WWI African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, Jewish American and Native American service members who may have been unfairly denied the Medal of Honor because of their racial or religious background.
To qualify for the review, WWI minority veterans must have received the Army’s Distinguished Service Cross or Navy Cross, which rank one level below the Medal of Honor; the Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France’s highest award for valor; or an archivally documented Medal of Honor recommendation.
“Minority veterans who exhibited the highest acts of valor during WWI deserve to be recognized with the Medal of Honor,” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said in a 2019 news release announcing the review.
“We cannot erase the discrimination minority service members faced, but we can make sure their heroic deeds are acknowledged and honored,” said Blunt, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland.
Fond of adventure, weakness for jolly
Unlike most of the minority troops in the Valor Medals Review Project, Weber said Riefkohl is relatively famous.
Born in 1889 in Maunabo, Puerto Rico, Riefkohl became the first Puerto Rican to graduate from the Naval Academy in 1911.
Riefkohl died in September 1969 at age 80 at Patrick Air Force Base Hospital. He did not have any biological children, Weber said.