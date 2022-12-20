SEBRING — On a farm in the middle of Indiana, near Fort Wayne, William ‘Bill” Price was born 100 years ago today (Dec. 20, 1922). Price was the baby of the family and had seven other siblings born to James A. Price and his wife Hulda.
His only sister was not happy when he came around as she would have liked a sister. There was plenty of work on the farm for the eight children to help with.
“I must have liked it because I went in to farming,” Price said. “I got married before I went in the army and I had a son, 6 months old, when I went in.”
That son, Willian Jr., is now 80 years old. His daughter Andrea flew in to celebrate her dad on his special day. Price was married to Roberta for 18 years.
Barbara, his wife of 35 years, died in 2011. In 2013, Bill married his long-time friend Joni. She explained she and her late husband worked with Bill and his late wife for many years in Indiana and Florida. Their friendship continued and blossomed after their respective spouses died and the rest, as they say, is history.
“He took care of me and I took care of him,” Joni said. “It was just a mutual thing and 21 years later, here we are.”
“I did flea markets for 30 years in Shipshewana, Indiana,” Bill said. Shipshewana is an Amish community in Indiana.
“That’s how we met,” Joni said. “We worked across from each other for years.”
Bill has 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. It is no wonder Bill worked until 2009.
In 1963, Bill sold the farm and moved to Pompano, Florida in ‘73 where he was a maintenance supervisor at Visual Scene in Miami. Barbara and Bill lived in Broward County for years before they went full-time RVing. The couple were snowbirds.
After Bill married Joni, the couple debated moving to the east coast of Florida. Their friends, Lake Placid residents Gini and Steve Shevick, talked them into giving Highlands County a shot.
“We have known Bill Price for over 30 years,” Gini said. “Bill has been an amazing friend and he is a wonderful person to everyone he knows. He’s a proud World War II veteran and served his country with honor. He is a gentle soul with a beautiful family and he adores his wife Joni. His determination to stay active and healthy in his senior years has made it possible to live a happy life as he turns 100 years old. We love him dearly.”
Price was drafted into the United States Army in January 1943. His job was a “replacement.”
“That means they can place you anywhere they want you,” Bill laughed.
His rank was a T/5 (Tech 5).
“We went over on the Mariposa,” he said. “It was a cruise ship converted to a troop carrier.”
The SS Mariposa took the precious cargo unescorted to Casablanca on the African continent. He and the others learned to shoot. A sergeant he became friendly with told the higher-ups he was unfit for the front line, so he ended up in a trucking company.
“Now, there was no trucking company in the Army then,” Price explained. “They found out that the front was moving too fast to keep the supplies up. So, they took a tank battalion and broke it up and made a trucking battalion out of it.”
When it was time to move on, Price’s battalion landed in Salerno, Italy. Price bought a map of Italy while overseas and pointed out the route his battalion traveled. His handwriting from nearly 80 years ago still marks the map with their progress.
A Service flag with a star in the center is framed in the Price’s home. Price explained the flags indicated a son in the service. If the son was killed, the star was to be covered with one of a different color.
Price’s DD214 (discharge documents) shows he was in the Army for two years, four months and 14 days and he came back stateside in November 1945. Africa and Italy are where he spent most of his service.
Price met his best friend, Joe Casarotto, in Italy and the two stayed close until his death about 10 years ago. Joe’s wife, Ida, is 102 and is still friends with Price. He was assigned to a truck with Casarotto. Casarotto’s family emmigrated to the United States.
Price’s only regret was not sightseeing in the countries. On the other hand, he met his best friend. They would see each other at least twice a year when they got back to the United States. His least favorite experience was the 13-day voyage back home. The trip took much longer than the five-day arrival because they ran into a hurricane.
The family changed much in the time Price was gone. He explained his homecoming with emotion sneaking in his voice even after all this time. He recalled going to where his wife and 3-year-old son were.
“It was in the afternoon and Billy (son) was walking up from the barn to the house,” Price said. “I said, ‘where’s your mom?’ He said ‘out in the barn,’ so I went and checked out in the barn. Billy went in the house and asked his grandmother, ‘Is that my dad?’”
Price would recommend the service for any young people who do not want to go to college.
Price will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends locally and then will soon party with some more relatives and friends in Indiana.