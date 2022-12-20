SEBRING — On a farm in the middle of Indiana, near Fort Wayne, William ‘Bill” Price was born 100 years ago today (Dec. 20, 1922). Price was the baby of the family and had seven other siblings born to James A. Price and his wife Hulda.

His only sister was not happy when he came around as she would have liked a sister. There was plenty of work on the farm for the eight children to help with.

