A single candle flare shot sparks a foot in the air from the cake it was anchored to. There was no need for the birthday boy, Chester Barber, to blow it out. It would burn itself out. The spectacle that the single sparkler made left everyone at the party grateful they didn’t use the alternative of 101 candles, so was the fire department.
Friends and neighbors gathered to surprise Barber with a party to celebrate his 101st birthday on Thursday, Sept. 7. They celebrated Barber at the Tomoka Heights clubhouse, the neighborhood where he resides.
Upon his arrival, he was given a golden crown with Mickey Mouse ears signifying his status as the guest of honor. No fewer than three cakes were decorated in his honor. The smallest was a cake decorated with fruit and piled high with whipped cream. Buried within the whipped cream was money wrapped in plastic. Once Barber pulled a bill out, the rest followed as a chain, much like a magician with endless colorful hankies. His friends collected $101 in cash as a gift.
Barber has an excellent memory and has many stories to tell about his role in World War II. He was a pilot and flew C-47 “Skytrains” during his time in the service. Barber could be considered a walking miracle as he lived to tell the tale of his plane being shot at and hit under enemy fire.
Daughter-in-law Suzie Barber told one of her favorite stories of Chester’s. She said Chester was in West Palm Beach getting his damaged plane fixed when his unit went on without him. A 19-year-old Chester would leave West Palm and eventually make it to Africa without a navigator.
Chester’s son, Steve, was happy Chester had so many friends attend. He said his father was a good provider for the family and his wife Nancy. Nancy and Chester were married for 50 years. The couple had four boys – Steve, Tim, Mike and Jack, who passed away.
“He is a very loving and caring father,” Steve said. “My mother and dad wanted to make sure the four sons were good friends, not just brothers.”
Barber lives in his own home with the assistance of private duty caregivers.
“He is a good person,” caregiver Mercy Martin said. “He always says, ‘God is always taking care of me.’”
Chester told the Highlands News-Sun the secrets to his longevity. They had to do with his upbringing and staying fit. Barber does exercises every day, complete with cycling (stationary), according to Martin.
“I had a very loving mother and father who did what they needed to do,” he said. “My mother was a good cook. She raised a lot of veggies.”
Douglas Anderson was thrilled when he met Chester, a fellow veteran. Anderson is 95 years old and a Korean War veteran. He made it to Barber’s birthday to honor him.
“You flew the planes I used to jump out of,” Anderson joked.
The two enjoyed swapping “war” stories for a time. No matter if the attendees were friends, family or neighbors, they were all brought together by Barber.