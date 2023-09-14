A single candle flare shot sparks a foot in the air from the cake it was anchored to. There was no need for the birthday boy, Chester Barber, to blow it out. It would burn itself out. The spectacle that the single sparkler made left everyone at the party grateful they didn’t use the alternative of 101 candles, so was the fire department.

Friends and neighbors gathered to surprise Barber with a party to celebrate his 101st birthday on Thursday, Sept. 7. They celebrated Barber at the Tomoka Heights clubhouse, the neighborhood where he resides.

