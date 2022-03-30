AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Sherwin Murray Wyche, 40, of Lake Placid, in connection with the incident that forced Avon Park High School into a “lockdown” on Monday. The HCSO report states Wyche allegedly called the high school’s main office and told the witness who took the call to look for a specific Nissan because he “placed a bomb” in it.
The call came in just before 8 a.m. with a 407 area code. Bomb-detection K-9s alerted on the Nissan, which was located in the senior parking lot. Manatee County Sheriff’s bomb technicians aided HCSO to search the vehicle for explosives.
The victim and owner of the car told police she broke up with Wyche on March 24. The victim was able to play threatening messages from Wyche on her phone from the same 407 number used to call the school. The victim also told deputies the defendant has used an app to create false numbers to call her with an 863 number.
The victim was also able to show deputies emails from Wyche on March 25 and 26 with threatening comments. The victim felt the threats were credible.
During an interview with a witness from APHS said she received a call on March 25 that a male caller said a staff member was a frequent drug user and if she were not fired, parents would protest. Two additional individuals were witnesses to the phone call. The call was from the same 863 number the victim had stored in her phone for Wyche.
Post Miranda comments have been redacted form the report. Wyche is facing charges of threat of bomb, false report of bomb, explosive weapon of mass destruction and aggravated stalking and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony. He is being held at the Highlands County Jail without bond.