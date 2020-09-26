There is some confusion about the name of the building on Main Street in Avon Park built in 1921 that is headed for demolition. Is it Wylde or Wild? The builder of this 99-year-old building was one, Max Wild. He came from Switzerland in 1892 and came to Avon Park in 1895. He married Mary Edith Bennett and they had five children. Their son, Fred (Wild), was Highlands County school superintendent for 25 years and the elementary school in Sebring is named in his honor.
It is a two-story brick structure on the corner of West Main Street and South Forest Avenue next to the Whidden two-story cream brick building on the corner of West Main and South Butler Avenue. Walter Whidden had a private banking business and maintained a New York Stock Exchange daily report in his bank. On the second floor was a hotel.
Max Wild owned a block-making machine and all of the cement blocks for the building were made by hand. It is thought that the bricks for the outside walls were made at the W.A. Wooten Brick Company on Forest Avenue. This cement block-making machine is on display at the Avon Park Museum and was donated by the Scott family of Avon Park.
Both the Whidden and Wild buildings stood vacant much of the time until 1956 when Mr. and Mrs. Luis Swiston purchased the Whidden building and Dr. M.S. Michaels purchased the Wild building. The Swistons began to renovate and improve the entire block. At some time during the intervening years, the Wild and Whidden buildings were joined together with a small one-story building that connected them, which makes a completed block of store fronts.
George Mostris had a fruit and vegetable stand on the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue and, as Mr. Wild constructed the building, he left that corner of the building open until all of the building was completed before he closed it in. Later, the Mostris Pool Hall was located in this building and continued operating for many years.
In the early days, the Wild Building was occupied by the James Grocery store, Bass’s Café, Clarks Mercantile, Ott & Son Department Store, Barshall’s Barber Shop, McCarthy Bakery, Walliworks Grocery store, Pearl Spinks Ideal 5 & 10 store, Abrams Department Store, Pete Boney’s and Red Carlisle’s Barber Shop. During World War II, the Avon Park Times newspaper was published in this building. There was also a beauty parlor and Margaret Stewart’s Ladies Apparel Shop. On the second floor of the Wild building was a hotel.
The source of this information is taken from the Avon Park Museum files written by Leoma Maxwell and from her book, “The First Hundred Years of Avon Park, Florida”.
Elaine Levey is director of the Avon Park Depot Museum and can be reached at emlevey@gmail.com .