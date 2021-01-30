SEBRING — Nothing has changed in the order from Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada: Zephen Allen Xaver’s trial will start May 2022.
He will have his next pretrial/status conference at 9 a.m. April 9, according to court documents. Previous Highlands News-Sun reports for the trial date had the wrong year.
Other than that, nothing changed with his hearing on Thursday. The 23-year-old is charged with killing five women in the Jan. 23, 2019 SunTrust bank shooting in Sebring.
Xaver’s attorney started waiving his right to be present at hearings as early as March 2019, just two months after the incident, and Xaver did not appear in court on Dec. 15, despite a court order for him to be there.
His attorney, Public Defender Peter Mills, explained to Estrada during the Dec. 15 court conference-call hearing that his own surgery, and being on a “cocktail of antibiotics,” put him at a risk of infection.
However, Mills said he has had weekly conferences with Xaver and said he would schedule depositions very soon. Court records showed five orders for depositions filed this week.
Estrada told Mills in December that he wants to see trials moving forward to clear a significant backlog caused from the COVID-19 pandemic and from his being the only judge handling felony court.