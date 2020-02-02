SEBRING — While the wheels of justice turn slowly, none seem to move more slowly for county residents as the trial of Zephen Xaver, who has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder of five women in the Midtown SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. The wheels can turn even slower when a suspect waives their right to a speedy trial, as Xaver did on March 25, 2019 in his death penalty case.
More than one year has passed since the tragic shooting and Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said he would not even venture a guess as to when the trail could begin.
Xaver has had multiple attorneys, who all work in Rex Dimmig II’s Public Defender’s Office in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. On Jan. 24, Pete Mills appeared for Xaver, who has waived his right to appear for every pretrial conference so far. Mills is an Assistant Public Defender who worked on Xaver’s case until March 11, 2019 when Blair Allen took over. Just three months later on June 11, 2019, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill was assigned to the case.
Mills was granted a 60-day continuance for the scheduled pre-trial conference and Houchin said that time would probably be used to conduct interviews and taking depositions.
Mills is Chair of the Death Penalty Steering Committee for the Florida Public Defender’s Association and a frequent speaker at the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ annual “Death is Different” seminars. His biography for the 2018 seminar states he is a “frequent speaker at death penalty conferences. Prior to his work with the Office of the Public Defender, he worked at the Office of the Capital Collateral Representative, where he represented Florida death row inmates in postconviction litigation.”
Mills is scheduled to speak on case law update during the 2020 seminar, which takes place Feb. 20-21.
McNeill has also been a speaker at the Florida Public Defender’s Association “Life Over Death” seminar, speaking on “Jury Instruction Update & Challenges” at the 2019 event. The seminar “gives defense attorneys an opportunity to learn from experienced litigators and to those handling their first capital case to learn from experts, share ideas, and develop important contacts.”
Xaver was scheduled to have a PET scan in late November or early December. The motion to transport the suspect to the imaging center was made on Nov. 22, 2019. The date and time of the appointment was sealed but read “Exparte Order to Transport Defendant.”
In December, Houchin said the results of the test(s) would not be shared unless the defense brought it up at trial because of the attorney/client privileged and HIPPA.
Houchin said he has not been told if the defense would try an insanity plea yet.
The Discovery Exhibit/Demand for Reciprocal Discovery documents show a long “list of persons known to have information.”
The list includes dozens of law enforcement officers from Indiana where the suspect grew up and attended school as well as FBI members, local law enforcement and even an officer of the law in Norwich, Connecticut.
As expected, there are relatives from Indiana and co-workers from Duke of Oil in Plymouth, Indiana and coworkers from Avon Park Correctional Facility, where the suspect worked for a short time. Other witnesses are old classmates and a nurse from the institution that Xaver was taken to on at least one occasion.
A few surprises on the list were a man who was found dead in December 2016 in a Plymouth, Indiana hotel and a sexual offender from Arizona, who was wanted for failure to register, and was arrested while with his ex-wife in Williston, Florida. He was returned to Arizona to face jail time.