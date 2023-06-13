Xaver defense to obtain victim statements before trial

Ever since the first victim impact motion was filed in Florida v. Zephen Xaver in May 2021, defense lawyers and prosecutors have battled over how such powerful evidence should be handled during trial.
The first move, a defense motion for “victim impact statements to be read by a neutral third party,” sought to avoid the prejudicing of the jury by emotional individuals. Distraught family members could prejudice a jury as they deliberate deciding whether to put Xaver to death or give him life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who sought to protect victims rights under Marsy’s Law, denied the motion. Prosecutors, however, could read the victim impact statements into the record themselves.
In February 2022, Xaver’s defense lawyers filed another motion, this one “for pretrial disclosure of victim impact witnesses and statements and pretrial ruling on admissibility.” Estrada also denied that motion.
Estrada denied a third February 2022 defense motion to video record victim impact evidence. In that motion, Xaver’s lawyers wrote that the manner and style of victim impact evidence “has the potential to be highly emotional and inflammatory,” and a simple trial transcript of the statements during the punishment phase would not properly show how the impact evidence was transmitted to the jury. In other words, defense lawyers sought to create a video record in case they had to show a higher court that the jury was unfairly prejudiced by emotional family members reading impact statements.
Finally, Estrada, citing the time was not yet proper, denied another defense motion. That motion, “for pretrial disclosure of victim impact witnesses and statements”, also asked Estrada to ban any inadmissible statements by victim family members.
In its motion, the defense reminded Estrada that certain statements are not admissible, such as characterizations and opinions about the crime, the defendant, and the appropriate sentence.
Xaver’s lawyers also want copies of the statements so they can object to improper or prejudicial statements.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in March reheard the defense motion for pretrial disclosure of victim impact statements. After she did, Cowden gave the defense a small win: Prosecutors will have to hand victim impact statements to defense lawyers before Xaver’s punishment phase begins in January. It was not an adversarial decision, however. During the March hearing, Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace told Cowden that he has begun collecting victim impact evidence now that Xaver has pleaded guilty and would make them available to the defense.
“At the hearing, defense stressed that it needs (victim impact statements) well in advance of the punishment phase so they can properly prepare for jury selection and plan trial strategy,” Cowden ruled. Prosecutors told Cowden that they have now started gathering victim impact statement evidence post-Xaver’s guilty plea.
Though McNeill asked Cowden to give prosecutors a deadline to hand over the impact statements, the judge refused to set such a deadline.
The punishment phase begins Jan. 16, 2024.