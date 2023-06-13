Xaver defense to obtain victim statements before trial

Assistant State Attorneys Paul A. Wallace, from left, Bonde Johnson and John Kromholz prepare to argue motions in Florida v. Zephen Xaver in March.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Ever since the first victim impact motion was filed in Florida v. Zephen Xaver in May 2021, defense lawyers and prosecutors have battled over how such powerful evidence should be handled during trial.

The first move, a defense motion for “victim impact statements to be read by a neutral third party,” sought to avoid the prejudicing of the jury by emotional individuals. Distraught family members could prejudice a jury as they deliberate deciding whether to put Xaver to death or give him life in prison. Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who sought to protect victims rights under Marsy’s Law, denied the motion. Prosecutors, however, could read the victim impact statements into the record themselves.

