SEBRING — The last evidentiary motion in Florida vs. Zephen Xaver will be argued Nov. 1, a circuit judge recently ruled. The court set the new date after Xaver’s lawyer rejected the hearing date of Nov. 3.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, Xaver’s defense lawyer, also filed four motions on Sept. 27: a motion governing the questioning of jurors; a motion to prohibit challenging certain potential jurors for cause; a motion for recess between phases of trial, and a motion for alternating, individual voir dire of jurors.
McNeill, however, has yet to file a fifth promised motion, a motion to suppress certain statements Xaver made to police before he was read his Miranda rights on Jan. 23, 2019. On that day, Xaver, wearing a hoodie and shorts, walked into SunTrust Bank on U.S. 27 and shot five women to death. Everything was caught on bank surveillance video, and the Highlands County Crisis Negotiation Team recorded a call between one of its deputies and Xaver.
After the standoff ended, deputies walked a handcuffed Xaver from the bank to a waiting sheriff’s vehicle. Xaver and police had a discussion in the car before driving him to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for his interview. Detectives turned on the recorder in the interview room at the Sheriff’s office, brought Xaver into the room and read him his Miranda warning before questioning him, detectives told McNeill during depositions.
She told Estrada if then-Tropical Storm Ian knocks out her power, she won’t have the motion filed on time.
The storm arrived in Highlands County on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.
Prosecutor Paul R. Wallace reminded Estrada that McNeill has a deadline to file the motion because it will require prosecutors to subpoena witnesses.
“The state is very interested to know the specifics of the motion to suppress, because that’s really going to be a lengthy hearing that will require additional testimony,” Wallace told the judge.
Wallace also repeated his monthly request that Estrada give McNeill a deadline for announcing whether she’ll rely on the defense of insanity to keep Xaver from execution. He faces five first-degree murder charges.
Estrada pledged to set a trial date for Florida vs. Zephen Xaver when the parties meet again in November.