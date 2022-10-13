SEBRING — The last evidentiary motion in Florida vs. Zephen Xaver will be argued Nov. 1, a circuit judge recently ruled. The court set the new date after Xaver’s lawyer rejected the hearing date of Nov. 3.

Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, Xaver’s defense lawyer, also filed four motions on Sept. 27: a motion governing the questioning of jurors; a motion to prohibit challenging certain potential jurors for cause; a motion for recess between phases of trial, and a motion for alternating, individual voir dire of jurors.

Recommended for you