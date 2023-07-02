Xaver faces 8-4 death penalty jury

Only eight of 12 jurors will be needed to recommend Zephen Xaver’s execution for the murder of five local Sebring women, a local judge ruled earlier this week.
The Legislature passed a new law in the spring that allows death sentence recommendations on an 8-4 jury vote. The law, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law April 20, replaced the previous requirement that only a unanimous jury can recommend death.
Xaver’s prosecutors in June filed a counter motion asking Cowden to apply the new 8-4 jury recommendation.
Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace and Assistant Public Defender Rachel Roebuck on June 8 each took a turn arguing their case before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in June. Xaver, who pled guilty in March to the murder of five local women in SunTrust Bank in January 2019, purportedly threw in the hat in time to still be adjudicated under the unanimous jury rule.
Roebuck argued before Cowden that the new sentencing law, requiring fewer jurors to recommend death – increases the likelihood that he will be executed.
Such laws that increase punishment or criminal liability after arrest or conviction – known as ex post facto laws – are banned by the Constitution, she argued.
Wallace, on the other hand, argued that requiring fewer jurors is simply a procedural change in the punishment phase of the trial and does not increase the likelihood that Xaver will be executed. Not only that, the law does not suddenly put the death penalty on the table. It was there before the change in the required number of jurors, he said.
“It is not retroactive in perspective,” Wallace said. “This new law does not change the punishment at all.”
Cowden noted that the change in the law increased Xaver’s chances of receiving the death penalty, a punishment he already faced, “but it has not changed the punishment.”
“The state has consistently argued that the change … has not increased the punishment because Xaver’s maximum punishment has always been death,” the judge wrote in her ruling.
Cowden’s ruling might not be the final word in Xaver’s case. Roebuck and Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill – Xaver’s lead defense attorney – can appeal Cowden’s decision to the Sixth District Court of Appeal.
Other courts around the state are wrestling with whether to apply the new jury count. The Fifth District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach recently ruled against a defense team that wanted to use the unanimous death penalty jury rule rather than the new law.
The Deltona case involved the murder of six people in 2004, called the “Xbox mass murder” because one of the items stolen in the crime was an Xbox game console.
That case is now in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee, Wallace said.
“My hope is that the Supreme Court understands that there are a number of (death penalty) cases around the state,” Wallace told the Highlands News-Sun June 8. “Some of them are on the verge of trial. Our hope is that they soon put this whole question to rest.”
Lawyers will begin picking jurors to determine Xaver’s sentence on Jan. 16, 2024. It will not be a quick matter.
Cowden told Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace and Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill last week that she expects to summon up to 1,000 potential jurors and stagger their appearance from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The following Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, will be the fifth anniversary of the slayings.
Cowden plans to call so many potential jurors because only about 25% respond to jury summonses in Highlands County. With 1,000 summonses, she told lawyers, she hopes between 250 to 300 prospective jurors will show up for jury selection.
Lawyers will then take about two weeks to pick the jury, Cowden said, because prosecutors and defense lawyers go through a lengthy process of questioning jurors about their willingness to recommend death.
Xaver entered the Sebring SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, and shot five local women to death. They were SunTrust Bank employees Ana Piñon-Williams, Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez and Jessica Montague, and a customer, Cynthia Watson.