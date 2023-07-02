Xaver faces 8-4 death penalty jury

Zephen Xaver enters the courtroom to hear motions in his case.

 JOHN GUERRRA/STAFF

Only eight of 12 jurors will be needed to recommend Zephen Xaver’s execution for the murder of five local Sebring women, a local judge ruled earlier this week.

The Legislature passed a new law in the spring that allows death sentence recommendations on an 8-4 jury vote. The law, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law April 20, replaced the previous requirement that only a unanimous jury can recommend death.

