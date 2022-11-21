SEBRING — Tropical Storm Nicole has forced a judge to reschedule pretrial motions in Florida vs. Zephen Xaver to Dec. 19. Xaver is charged with five counts of first degree murder for shooting five local women in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.
Xaver’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, is asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to suppress statements Xaver made to law enforcement after his arrest the day of the shooting. Xaver held off police for hours as he spoke by phone to an emergency dispatcher and a crisis negotiator.
After deputies brought him out of the bank in handcuffs, a deputy spoke with Xaver in the back seat of a sheriff’s cruiser. Two detectives also interrogated Xaver in the Sheriff’s Office interview room later that day.
According to McNeill, police didn’t take notes of Xaver’s statements in the car, failed to read him his rights, and failed to tell her client that a public defender was waiting outside the interview room — none of which prosecutors say they are required to do.
A former public defender, a detective, and other witnesses will take the stand when the hearings resume Dec. 19, at 8:30 a.m.