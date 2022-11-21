SEBRING — Tropical Storm Nicole has forced a judge to reschedule pretrial motions in Florida vs. Zephen Xaver to Dec. 19. Xaver is charged with five counts of first degree murder for shooting five local women in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019.

Xaver’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, is asking Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to suppress statements Xaver made to law enforcement after his arrest the day of the shooting. Xaver held off police for hours as he spoke by phone to an emergency dispatcher and a crisis negotiator.

