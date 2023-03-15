SEBRING — With a courtroom full of surviving relatives watching Tuesday afternoon, SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch shooter Zephen Xaver pled no contest to five counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of five local women. Each of the charges is punishable by death.

Xaver, armed with a 9mm pistol and wearing a tactical vest under his T-shirt, entered the bank at lunchtime on Jan. 23, 2019 and ordered four employees and one customer to lay on the floor. He then shot and killed each woman

