SEBRING — With a courtroom full of surviving relatives watching Tuesday afternoon, SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch shooter Zephen Xaver pled no contest to five counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the deaths of five local women. Each of the charges is punishable by death.
Xaver, armed with a 9mm pistol and wearing a tactical vest under his T-shirt, entered the bank at lunchtime on Jan. 23, 2019 and ordered four employees and one customer to lay on the floor. He then shot and killed each woman
After Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden asked he how he pleaded to each of the five counts Tuesday, Xaver – wearing a black and white striped jail uniform – responded “Guilty.”
“I will accept your pleas of guilty of first degree murder with a handgun in the case of Marisol Lopez, Debra Cook, Ana Pinon-Williams, Jessica Montague, and Cynthia Watson,” Cowden responded after the pleas. “I adjudicate you guilty of five counts of first-degree murder by a firearm.”
Family members of the five victims wept quietly as Cowden read her verdict.
The plea ends a four-year wait for victim family members to see a conviction in one of the most heinous crimes in Highlands County’s recent history.
“I am glad to see this is happening and hopefully it will start to bring closure for everyone affected,” said Sebring Police Detective Stephen Williams, a relative of Ana Pinon-Williams.
A surviving member of another family said he would not be in court because he “could not trust himself to be in the same room” as Xaver.
Jermaine Montague, whose wife Jessica was killed in the bank, said, “It’s about time. It’s been four years.”
Jermaine, who owns a towing company, said he planned to attend a trial, but will attend the punishment phase of the case.
Karl Beckerich, a friend of Jermaine and Jessica, said, “It is in God’s hands, and let justice be served.”
Former Highlands County Prosecutor Steve Houchin, who viewed the massacre on the bank video while Xaver was still inside SunTrust, was present in the courtroom as were many other Highlands County prosecutors, law enforcement officers, some of whom responded to the bank on U.S. 27 on Jan. 23, 2019. Tenth Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig sat at the defense table with Jane Allie McNeill and Xaver during the proceeding.
The pews on the prosecution side of the courtroom were filled with family members who lost someone in the shooting. Susan Gentry and her son Kevin, a Highlands County deputy, were in attendance in solidarity with the surviving family members. Susan Gentry’s son, Highlands County William Gentry Jr., was slain in May 2018 as he investigated a complaint at the Placid Lakes home of Joseph Ables. Ables also faces the death penalty.
Lead Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, along with assistant state attorneys Bonde Johnson and John Kromholz, sat at the prosecution table as Xaver pleaded guilty to all the charges.
McNeill asked the court to allow Xaver to make a short statement as to why he decided to plead guilty after four years, but Wallace objected, stating sentencing would be a more appropriate time for Xaver to make a statement.
Cowden then brought Xaver up to the podium and asked him a series of questions to determine if he understood the courtroom and the role of the judge, the prosecutors, and other players. He answered affirmatively as to having been diagnosed with a mental illness, stated that he takes medication for that illness, and stated that he takes that medication while in jail.
She also asked him if he understood premeditated murder, the death penalty, the jury’s role in determining punishment, and whether he understood he was giving up a jury trial and other Sixth Amendment processes by pleading guilty. Known as a colloquy, the list of questions are designed to ensure Xaver understands the consequences of his guilty pleas and has not been forced into making the plea.
Following the colloquy, Wallace recounted the state’s case against Xaver, including Xaver’s texts to a friend shortly before the slayings, in which he said, “I’m going to go out taking a few people with me.”
“He walks up to the area of the teller, pulls the gun out, directs all five ladies to lay down on the carpet,” Wallace said as he recounted the crime.
Some family members began to cry at Wallace’s description of their loved ones’ final moments.
Xaver’s change of plea came as a surprise to prosecutors and the public after Xaver’s lawyer spent the past year asking for continuances and filing motions pertaining to an upcoming trial.
In fact, Cowden had already scheduled jury selection for Jan. 16, 2024 – a week shy of the fourth anniversary of the slayings.
Wallace, who had been ready for trial for at least three years, had long complained about what they saw as McNeill’s delays. McNeill cited medical issues that prevented her from trying the case before January 2024.
The next step is the punishment phase, during which McNeill could put psychiatrists on the stand and present other medical evidence to convince a jury that Xaver should not be executed. Family members, former teachers, and others who knew him before the shootings could testify about his allegedly troubled childhood.
The prosecution will present their own mental health experts and other evidence to counter any claims of insanity by the defense. They can play the bank surveillance video of the shootings, play his confession to detectives, and the social media texts Xaver made before the shooting to convince jurors that he should be put to death.