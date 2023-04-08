SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyer – arguing that evolving decency standards are making executions less common – asked a circuit court judge on March 30 to declare the death penalty unconstitutional.
During the motion hearing, Assistant Public Defender Rachel Roebuck told the judge that the death penalty is on the way out and is no longer appropriate for punishment.
“We’re all aware about the argument that the death penalty is cruel and unusual punishment,” Roebuck told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden. The lawyer argued that executions are becoming more unusual. “Most places don’t have the death penalty, only 24 states still do.”
Roebuck, who is second chair to Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill on Xaver’s defense team, argued the motion, “Motion to declare Florida’s death penalty unconstitutional as violative of evolving standards of decency.” It’s one of several death-penalty motions Cowden will rule upon before Xaver’s punishment trial begins in January. A jury will decide whether to send him to death row or give him life in prison.
Roebuck also argued that there has been a general decline in public support for the death penalty, that there’s a decline in death penalty recommendations, and that states have imposed temporary moratoriums on the punishment.
She also urged Cowden to remember that because of delays, “the death sentence is not carried out for decades and sometimes, not at all.” That means the condemned spend longer time on death row, which “becomes more onerous each day.”
Prosecutor Bonde Johnson, second chair to Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace, countered Roebuck’s argument against the death penalty by pointing to court decisions upholding the punishment. For instance, whether the electric chair should be the only means of execution, and other legal questions.
“There have been many issues throughout history for evolving standards of decency,” Johnson said. “The point is in the last years, these issues have been vetted by the Supreme Court and exhausted. They’ve certainly been addressed in current state law.”
He said Roebuck’s request for Cowden to declare the death penalty unconstitutional “should be denied based on what courts have said.”
Cowden took this and other of Xaver’s motions under advisement, which means she will rule on the motions in the future.